Baseball roundup: SMNW rolls past SMN for first win; MCA sweeps Schlagle

The offense came alive for the Shawnee Mission Northwest baseball team in the Cougars' 14-2 win over SM North on Wednesday.

The Indians started off the scoring with a run in the top of the first, but the Cougars answered with a nine-spot in the home half of the frame.

Josh Mitchell, Jacob Ramirez and George Specht paced the Cougars with three RBIs apiece. Mitchell collected a team-high three hits. Austin Bell, Specht and Jordan Linderer added two hits each. Alex Rice and Bell combined to score seven runs from the top two spots in the lineup.

Mark Adamiak limited the Indians to two runs on three hits over five innings. Adamiak struck out seven and walked four.

Tanner Willmon and Adrian Garcia led the Indians with RBI singles.

The Cougars (1-2) and Indians (0-2) will both be back in action today. Northwest will play at 5:30 p.m. at Free State. North will take on SM West at 4:30 p.m. at 3&2.

Maranatha 14, Schlagle 4; Maranatha 12, Schlagle 2

The Maranatha offense kept rolling in a doubleheader sweep of Schlagle.

The Eagles defeated the Stallions, 14-4 and 12-2.

In Game 1, Brett Perry and Logan Gourley drove in four runs each. Greyson Wiley led the Eagles with three hits and added three RBIs. Nate Burdette, Nate Raydo and Gourley chipped in two hits apiece.

Burdette scored a team-high four runs out of the leadoff spot. Raydo and Perry crossed home plate three times each from the No. 2 and 3 spots in the order.

The Eagles jumped out to an 8-0 lead after scoring three runs in the first and five in the second. The Stallions got on the board with a three-run third, but the Eagles matched it in the home half of the inning.

Schlagle struck first in Game 2 with two runs in the first, but Maranatha again tied it up in its first time up.

The Eagles put the Stallions away with three runs in the third and sixth innings and four in the fifth.

Gourley had two RBIs to lead the Eagles in the nightcap. Raydo, Perry, Wiley, Gourley and Drew Utech scored two runs each. Jaden Snyder paced Maranatha with two hits. Snyder and Utech each had an RBI.

Burdette delivered another quality start by holding the Stallions to two runs on three hits over six innings. The Eagles' ace punched out five and walked three.

Maranatha (4-0) will square off against University Academy at 4:30 today at 3&2 West.

Rockhurst 6, Mill Valley 1

Mill Valley suffered its first loss of the season after falling to Rockhurst, 6-1.

The Jaguars and Hawklets were tied at 1-1 before Rockhurst scored three runs in the fifth and two in the sixth.

Jack Correll collected one of the Jaguars' three hits, and scored on a fielder's choice in the third. Isaac Ammann and Quinton Hall added the other two hits.

Mill Valley (2-1) will try to bounce back against Olathe North at 4:30 p.m. Friday at MV.

De Soto vs. Baldwin, postponed

De Soto's road game against Baldwin was postponed. No makeup date has been scheduled.