Mill Valley girls soccer upends Olathe North, 4-0

The Mill Valley girls soccer team continued its winning ways on Wednesday with a 4-0 victory over Olathe North.

Adde Hinkle, Cori Carver, Cristina Talavera and Payge Bush scored for the Jaguars. Mill Valley has outscored its opponents, 13-0, en route to a 3-0 start to the season.

The Jaguars will play next against Blue Valley Northwest at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Blue Valley District Athletic Complex-Switzer.