Softball roundup: SMNW, St. James drop season openers

The Shawnee Mission Northwest and St. James Academy softball teams lost their respective season openers on Wednesday.

Northwest fell to Lawrence High, 2-1. St. James was swept by Blue Valley West, 21-0 and 22-0.

SM Northwest's Megan Formwalt struck out 13 over seven innings. Formwalt only allowed two hits, but they both led to runs in the sixth inning to push the Lions in front.

Lawrence's Zoe Brewer was also dealing in the circle, as she struck out 11.

The Cougars will play next at 5:30 today against SM East at the Shawnee Mission Softball Complex.

Blue Valley West 21, St. James 0; BV West 22, St. James 0

St. James was swept by Blue Valley West in its season-opening doubleheader.

The Jaguars won Game 1, 21-0, and Game 2, 22-0.

Michaela Jackson and AJ Elleman tossed one-hitters for the Jaguars.

The Thunder will play next at 3:45/5:45 p.m. Tuesday at Bishop Miege.