A story of hope: Shawnee mom and CASA volunteer to speak at Promise of Hope benefit

Amidst all the stories of trauma in the foster care system, there are shining tales of hope.

One of those uplifting stories takes place in western Shawnee.

Five years ago, a little boy entered the lives of the Fischer family.

It was a bit of struggle in the beginning, but with the help of a devoted advocate and a lot of patience, an unconditional bond was formed.

Shawnee resident and adoptive mom Jodi Fischer and CASA volunteer Carol Dykman will detail that journey as speakers at the Promise of Hope luncheon next month.

Nearly 1,000 people are expected to attend the event, which benefits CASA of Johnson & Wyandotte counties.

While the prospect of speaking in front of hundreds of people is a little daunting, both women agree sharing such an inspiring story is worth a little nervous jitters.

Fischer and Dykman met in 2013, when four-year-old Isaiah was placed in the Fischer home as a foster kid.

As a CASA volunteer, Dykman was appointed Isaiah’s advocate.

Volunteers for the CASA program serve as the eyes and ears for youth in the foster care system, making sure each child’s needs are met.

They work hand-in-hand with case workers; they meet with teachers, therapists, doctors and other important adults in their young charge’s life and they report everything to the judge working on the case.

For Fischer and Dykman, Isaiah was the sweet and adorable and fun little boy who brought them both together on this journey for the first time.

But it wasn’t an easy one.

When Isaiah arrived on the Fischer’s doorstep, he was practically nonverbal due to years of neglect.

His birth mother had been a drug addict who suffered from depression. He grew up barely leaving their small apartment.

Although he was almost 4 years old, he had trouble communicating, he suffered from ADHD, he didn’t eat much and he suffered from night terrors, causing him to scream out in his sleep.

It was a jolt to Fischer, her husband Ryan and their two biological sons, Preston and Elliot.

Raising Isaiah, who could be so caring and personable yet so heart-wrenchingly difficult, was one of the hardest things Fischer, a pediatric nurse, and Ryan, a pediatric doctor, had ever done.

They decided not to give up on him.

Using their medical expertise and resources, they got Isaiah into speech therapy, play therapy and preschool.

Dykman visited Isaiah every week, playing with him and cheering for him at his sporting events and attending his parent-teacher conferences.

Quickly, Isaiah started to blossom. His social interaction flourished, he began to use more words and he established a bond with the two older Fischer boys.

In 2015, the court system terminated his birth mother’s rights.

In 2016, the Fischer family adopted him.

Now, Isaiah is an athletic third-grader who is extremely talented at the piano, impresses his family with his spelling skills and recently scored in the 95th percentile in math.

He still struggles with reading comprehension and language skills, but his parents are confident he’ll catch up on those subjects in no time.

His birth mother has been clean and sober for more than a year, and the Fischer family has wrapped its arms around her as an important person in Isaiah’s life.

She often attends his sporting games, Skypes with him every week and spends holidays with the family.

In fact, she’ll be with them this Easter.

Fischer told the Dispatch it is important for Isaiah to know where he came from and that his birth mom is apart of their family.

“In foster care, people are sometimes quick to judge those who lost their children,” Fischer said. “There are terrible stories on TV and you hear the worst and there are people who are truly evil. But there are also a lot of people who are uneducated and have no support. They have no way of becoming any better.”

Dykman echoed her sentiment.

“When I first went into this (volunteering), I had this idea that all parents who neglect their kids are terrible and I’ve learned since that there are a lot who aren’t,” she said. “They just need help. They love their children and may not be able to care for their children the way they need to be cared for.”

In fact, the experience has been so eye-opening for Dykman, she and her husband are in the process of becoming foster parents themselves.

“I’ve always had a heart for children and this is a way I can help change lives locally,” she said. “Being a CASA volunteer opened my eyes to the need that is out there and to these precious little lives who need someone to love them and fight for them.”

Amy Boydston, the executive director for CASA of Johnson & Wyandotte Counties, told the Dispatch the organization is always looking for more volunteers.

Being a CASA volunteer is an insightful, hands-on opportunity to directly see the impact you’re making on another person’s life, she pointed out.

The hours are flexible, there is training and ongoing support.

A typical work load is typically around 10 hours per month, so many volunteers have full-time jobs.

“Foster care case workers and other workers assigned to the case typically check in no more than once a month,” Boydston said. “If there’s turnover, that can be extended to six or eight weeks. The CASA volunteer is the consistent person keeping an eye out for them. They are truly the eyes and ears for the court, reporting back to the judge on how things are going so we can identify unsafe situations immediately and make sure kids are getting the services they need.”

The public is invited to the Promise of Hope luncheon to learn more about the organization.

The lunch will be held from noon to 1 p.m. on April 5, at the Ritz Charles, 9000 W. 137th St. in Overland Park.

There is no charge to attend but donations are encouraged. Registration is required.

To reserve a space or learn more information, visit casajwc.org or call 913-715-4034.