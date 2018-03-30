Today's news
Baseball roundup: MCA’s Gourley throws one-hit shutout against University Academy; SMN falls to SMW
March 30, 2018
The Maranatha Christian Academy baseball team scored double-digit runs for the fourth straight game, and Logan Gourley tossed a one-hitter, as the Eagles shut out University Academy, 15-0, on Thursday.
Gourley struck out seven without allowing a walk in four innings.
Nate Raydo and Greyson Wiley led the Maranatha offense, as they both went 2 for 3 with two runs scored, and combined for seven RBIs. Gourley, Drew Utech and Michael Goodwin each drove in a run. Nate Burdette paced the Eagles with four steals and four runs scored.
The Eagles have outscored their opponents, 65-10, during their 5-0 start. Maranatha will hit the road to play Butler at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
SM West 8, SM North 0
Shawnee Mission North suffered an 8-0 loss to SM West.
The Vikings took control early with three runs in the first and four in the second.
Lucas Wilson went 2 for 3 to lead SM North.
The Indians (0-3) will play at Leavenworth at 12 p.m. Saturday.
