Baseball roundup: MCA’s Gourley throws one-hit shutout against University Academy; SMN falls to SMW

The Maranatha Christian Academy baseball team scored double-digit runs for the fourth straight game, and Logan Gourley tossed a one-hitter, as the Eagles shut out University Academy, 15-0, on Thursday.

Gourley struck out seven without allowing a walk in four innings.

Nate Raydo and Greyson Wiley led the Maranatha offense, as they both went 2 for 3 with two runs scored, and combined for seven RBIs. Gourley, Drew Utech and Michael Goodwin each drove in a run. Nate Burdette paced the Eagles with four steals and four runs scored.

The Eagles have outscored their opponents, 65-10, during their 5-0 start. Maranatha will hit the road to play Butler at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

SM West 8, SM North 0

Shawnee Mission North suffered an 8-0 loss to SM West.

The Vikings took control early with three runs in the first and four in the second.

Lucas Wilson went 2 for 3 to lead SM North.

The Indians (0-3) will play at Leavenworth at 12 p.m. Saturday.