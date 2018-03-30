Today's news
De Soto boys golf 3rd at Bonner Springs Invitational
March 30, 2018
Levi Hansen, Spencer Thurlow and Ethan Iddings carded rounds of 90 to lead the De Soto boys golf team to third place at the Bonner Springs Invitational on Thursday at Sunflower Hills Golf Course.
Hansen, Thurlow and Iddings tied for seventh place. Denver Morris-Lovell (tied for 27th place, round of 100), Drew Honglso (T-29th, 101) and Brannon Bell (31st, 102) rounded out the golfers for the Wildcats.
De Soto posted a team score of 370. Tonganoxie won the tournament with a score of 348, and Basehor-Linwood was three shots back in second.
The next tournament for the Wildcats will be at 1 p.m. Monday at Lake Quivira Country Club.
