De Soto boys track and field 3rd, girls 4th at Baldwin Invitational

The De Soto track and field teams both earned top-four finishes at the Baldwin Invitational on Thursday.

The DHS boys edged Pittsburg by a half-point for third place. Blue Valley Southwest and Baldwin were the only teams to finish ahead of the Wildcats.

Exavier Jackson and Trevor Watts set the tone for the Wildcats in the sprints. Jackson finished first in the 100-meter dash and second in the 200-meter dash with respective times of 11.25 and 23.24. Watts was close behind in both events — taking third in the 100 and fourth in the 200 with respective times of 11.56 and 23.78.

Graham Hudelson also contributed two top-five finishes with a second-place time of 52.80 in the 400-meter dash and a fifth-place leap of 5 feet, 8 inches in the high jump. Connor Flynn added a third-place clearance of 6 feet in the high jump.

Zach Titus paced the Wildcats in the field events after placing second in the shot put with a throw of 48 feet, 4.5 inches.

The Wildcats received third-place finishes from Sam Hubert (1,600-meter run, time of 4:47.14) and Martin Searcy (110-meter hurdles, 17.07). Andre VanMeerhaeghe (2,000-meter steeplechase, 7:14.52) and De Soto's 4x800-meter relay team (8:56.21) both earned fourth-place finishes.

The De Soto girls finished fourth in the team standings. Blue Valley Southwest and Baldwin separated themselves from the rest of the field to finish first and second, respectively. Spring Hill edged De Soto by 2.5 points for third, but the Wildcats nudged Pittsburg by 4.5 points for fourth.

The duo of Kelsey Heer and Emily Fuhr led the De Soto girls by sweeping the top two spots in the discus with respective throws of 118 feet, 1 inch and 115 feet, 4 inches. Fuhr added a second-place finish in the shot put with a throw of 36 feet, 3.75 inches, and Heer followed in fifth at 33 feet, 8 inches.

The Wildcats also had two top-five finishers in the girls 100-meter dash. Haley Moss was the runner-up with a time of 13.63. Linnea Searls chipped in a fifth-place time of 13.88. Searls had a third-place mark of 16 feet, 1.5 inches in the long jump to secure another top-five finish.

Gabby Collins clocked in with a second-place time of 8:10.7 in the 2,000-meter steeplechase, and Alyssa Perry took fifth in the 3,200 meters with a time of 13:18.94 to round out the top-five finishers for the De Soto girls.

De Soto will compete next at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Paola.