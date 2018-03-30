Today's news
Girls soccer roundup: Vielhauer lifts SMN past Heritage in OT; SMNW upends Blue Valley
March 30, 2018
The Shawnee Mission North and SM Northwest girls soccer teams both won their second straight games on Thursday.
The Indians defeated Heritage Christian, 1-0, in overtime on a game-winning goal from Mackenzie Vielhauer. It was the second straight shutout for the Indians, who improved to 2-1-1. North will return to Sunflower League play at 7 p.m. Tuesday for a home match against SM West.
The Cougars got in the win column again with a 2-1 victory over Blue Valley. Brooke Haley and Adriana Bobki put one in the back of the net for the Cougars. Northwest also moved to 2-1-1, and will go for its third straight win at 7 p.m. Tuesday against SM East at the Shawnee Mission Soccer Complex.
