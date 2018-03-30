Today's news

Girls soccer roundup: Vielhauer lifts SMN past Heritage in OT; SMNW upends Blue Valley

By Chris Duderstadt

March 30, 2018

The Shawnee Mission North and SM Northwest girls soccer teams both won their second straight games on Thursday.

The Indians defeated Heritage Christian, 1-0, in overtime on a game-winning goal from Mackenzie Vielhauer. It was the second straight shutout for the Indians, who improved to 2-1-1. North will return to Sunflower League play at 7 p.m. Tuesday for a home match against SM West.

The Cougars got in the win column again with a 2-1 victory over Blue Valley. Brooke Haley and Adriana Bobki put one in the back of the net for the Cougars. Northwest also moved to 2-1-1, and will go for its third straight win at 7 p.m. Tuesday against SM East at the Shawnee Mission Soccer Complex.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment