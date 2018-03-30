Lacrosse roundup: Shawnee Mission girls win opener; MV boys edge LSW, fall to Pembroke Hill

The Shawnee Mission girls lacrosse team won its season opener against Notre Dame de Sion, 10-9, on Tuesday.

The Blues will play next at 7 p.m. Monday at Lee's Summit West.

The Mill Valley boys split its games this week — topping Lee's Summit West, 11-10, on Tuesday and falling to Pembroke Hill, 11-7, on Thursday.

Jake Fiscella netted four goals to lead the Jaguars against Lee's Summit West. Sammy Rebeck and Christian Thompson added two apiece. Fiscella and Jameson Clark had two goals each against Pembroke Hill.

The Jaguars (3-2) will play host to Northland at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The Shawnee Mission boys fell to Blue Valley, 18-3, on Wednesday. Parker Goyer, Ryan Martin, Isaiah Hawkins scored for the Patriots. Shawnee Mission (0-3) will play next at 8 p.m. Tuesday against Lee's Summit at Lee's Summit North.