SM North to receive new principal for 2018-2019 school year

Dr. Jeremy Higgins will become principal at Shawnee Mission North High School beginning at the 2018-19 school year.

Higgins has served in education for 13 years with 12 years in the Shawnee Mission School District.

He has been a high school science teacher and baseball and football coach.

He has served as an athletic director and associate principal at SM East and SM West.

Higgins earned an undergraduate degree in Secondary Education from Wichita State University and his master’s degree in School Leadership from Baker University.

He received his doctorate degree in Educational Leadership from Southwestern College.

Dave Tappan, current principal at SM North, has accepted a position as assistant superintendent of Louisburg Public Schools.