SM North softball falls to Free State

LAWRENCE — With most of the Shawnee Mission North softball team's core back from last season, the Indians have some high expectations of themselves.

North got off to a flying start with a rout of SM East on Tuesday in its season opener, but couldn't put things together against one of the Sunflower League's emerging stars on Thursday against Free State. Firebird freshman pitcher Tatum Clopton struck out 10 batters and only allowed one hit for the second straight game, as she held the Indians' explosive offense in check during a 12-0 Free State victory.

"That was a really good pitcher for Free State," said True, who was college teammates with Tatum's mother, Sarah (Workman) Clopton, at Kansas. "I think that (the offense) is going to be one of our strengths. We've got a lot of returning players and new freshmen. We're looking forward to the year."

The Indians struggled to catch up with Clopton's rise ball the first time through the order, but they made some adjustments in their second at-bats by choking up on the bat and slapping. Both of North's base runners came in the fourth inning when Sami Walker singled and Michelle Zehr walked.

"We've just got to make them sooner," True said. "We've got to make them sooner and our defense has got to back up our pitchers. They just had two big innings where they got six and five and we just never recovered from that."

True inserted Julie Meza in the circle in the late stages of the Firebirds' six-run rally in the second. Meza was able to get two of the first four batters out in the third, and the other two reached on errors to lead to another Free State rally. Meza limited the Firebirds to one run in the fourth.

"She did really well. She was literally thrown in there," True said. "She was not expecting to go in that quickly. She did a great job and we're going to rely on her throughout the year as the season goes on."

Between Meza and Hannah Redick — who threw a one-hitter against the Lancers — True likes the one-punch that the Indians have in the circle.

"It's very exciting. Hannah has done a great job with us all four years," True said. "It's exciting to see Julie come up and she's going to fall into that role next year when Hannah moves on. It's going to be an exciting year. We have great leadership from senior all the way down to sophomore."

The Indians (1-1) will take on SM Northwest at 4:15/6:15 p.m. Tuesday at the Shawnee Mission Softball Complex.

SM North 000 00 — 0 1 2

Free State 065 1X — 12 16 0

W — Tatum Clopton. L — Hannah Redick.

2B — Tatum Clopton, Lauryn Jones, Burks, Sara Roszak, Emma Stanwix, FS. 3B — Georgia Rea, FS.