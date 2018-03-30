SMNW softball surges past SME for first win under Amy Schneider

The Shawnee Mission Northwest softball team coasted to an 18-2 victory over SM East on Thursday for its first win under coach Amy Schneider.

The Lancers scored two runs in the top of the first, but it was all Cougars after that. Northwest scored 16 runs in the home half of the first.

Lauren Wolfe led the way for the Cougars with five RBIs, and broke the game open with a bases-clearing triple to give SM Northwest a 9-2 lead. Wolfe, Jennaka Bultman, Makenzie Cooper, Megan Formwalt and Kaitlin Pauli had two hits apiece. Cooper, Pauli, Emily Wells and Sara Milks drove in two runs each.

Bultman limited the Lancers to two runs on three hits, while striking out four and walking two.

The Cougars (1-1) will take on SM North at 4:15/6:15 p.m. Tuesday at the Shawnee Mission Softball Complex.