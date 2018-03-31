Flack fuels SMNW baseball past Free State

Josh Flack only allowed two hits over six shutouts innings to guide the Shawnee Mission Northwest baseball team to an 8-1 win over Free State on Friday.

Flack struck out nine and walked none.

The Cougars gave Flack some run support early with two runs in the first and third innings and one in the second. Northwest tacked on two more in the sixth and one in the seventh.

Alex Rice, Austin Bell and Jacob Ramirez collected two hits apiece for the Cougars. Jordan Linderer led Northwest with two RBIs. Rice, Bell, Josh Mitchell and Bhargav Marada each drove in a run.

Free State broke up the shutout with a Quinton Graham RBI single in the seventh.

The Cougars have won back-to-back games to climb back to .500 at 2-2. Northwest has a quick turnaround with another game at 12 today against Olathe West at the Olathe District Activity Center.