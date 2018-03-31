Today's news
Mohl’s hat trick highlights 4-3 OT win for De Soto girls soccer over Olathe North
March 31, 2018
De Soto sophomore Mackenzie Mohl scored twice in the final eight minutes of regulation before completing her hat trick in overtime in the Wildcats' 4-3 win over Olathe North on Friday.
The Wildcats and Eagles were tied at 1-1 at halftime with both goals coming on penalty kicks. Makenzie Kenny gave the Eagles a 1-0 lead with her PK. Morgan LaPlante netted the PK for the Wildcats in the 25th minute.
Jaycie Campbell and Grace McConnell scored back-to-back goals for the Eagles before Mohl's miraculous finish in the final eight minutes of regulation and overtime.
De Soto (2-0-1) will play host to Baldwin at 6 p.m. Friday.
