Plate discipline key for Mill Valley baseball in 11-0 rout of Olathe North

Mill Valley's baseball players kept waiting for pitches to drive during Friday's home game against Olathe North, but not many of them came.

Rather than getting anxious and swinging at pitches out of the strike zone, the Jaguars remained patient.

The only three hits for the Jaguars came on singles from Cole Moore, Johnathan Contreras and Jack Correll, but they worked seven bases on balls, got hit by four pitches and took advantage of two Olathe North errors to defeat the Eagles, 11-0.

"I thought our approaches early in the game were really good," Mill Valley coach Jeff Strickland said. "We didn't expand the zone to fit the other team's needs, so that was certainly good."

Mill Valley leadoff hitter Will Morris set the tone for the Jaguars in his first at-bat. Morris was down in the count, 1-2, before laying off three straight balls to earn a walk.

""I've been leading off since I was in sixth or seventh grade," Morris said. "I've been told to foul off pitches I don't like and that's what I did and take the pitches that were obviously balls."

After the Morris leadoff walk, Quinton Hall was hit by a pitch and Moore singled to load the bases. Ethan Keopke hit a sacrifice fly to put the Jaguars on the board before Contreras walked to load the bases again. Isaac Ammann and Ethan Judd followed with bases on balls to bring in two more runs.

"You want to hit the ball, but yet again, walking, getting runners on and scoring runs — that's team before you," Morris said. "You've just got to get on base."

The Jaguars then took advantage of two Olathe North errors to keep the rally going. Mill Valley scored a run on each of the miscues, and pushed another across the plate on a fielder's choice to take a 6-0 lead in the first inning.

The story was much of the same in the Jaguars' five-run fourth inning that put the Eagles away. Moore and Keopke earned one-out walks before Contreras moved them both into scoring position with a ground ball to the right side. The Eagles were unable to get an out on the play, so Contreras reached safely to load the bases.

Ammann drew another bases-loaded walk and Judd was hit by a pitch to push the Jaguars' lead to 8-0. Correll then delivered the hard-hit ball that the Jaguars had been waiting for with a two-run single to left. Brayden Carr drove in the fifth run of the frame on a sacrifice fly.

"We're feeling pretty good," Morris said. "We had a rough game the other day against a really good Rockhurst team, but we bounced back yesterday and had a good practice and I thought we did as well as we could despite all of the walks."

While the Eagles struggled to throw strikes, it wasn't an issue for the Jaguars. Nolan Sprague only needed eight pitches two get through the first before giving way to Cole Conner — who tossed two no-hit innings. Josh Archer and Keopke each worked around a hit in their inning of work. Archer only threw 10 pitches in the fourth and Keopke tossed nine in the fifth.

"Throwing strikes — that's what we preach," Strickland said. "If the other team hits it, that's fine. It's an old cliché, 'Out or on in three' and we adhere to that. I thought they did a good job."

The Jaguars flashed the leather behind each of the four pitchers by cutting down five runners on the base paths.

"Through the first four games defensively, we've been really, really good. I'm really proud of these guys," Strickland said. "This is really basically a new baseball team. We don't return a whole lot. Defensively we've been very good so far."

The home tilt against the Eagles was the first of three games on the weekend for the Jaguars. Mill Valley (3-1) will play Lee's Summit North at 11 and Lee's Summit at 1:15 today at Staley before returning to Eastern Kansas League play next week.

"Tuesday we play against Blue Valley Northwest and Wednesday against Blue Valley, so those will be huge tests. It's fun," Strickland said. "It's good. We'll see where we stack up against some really good teams."

Olathe North 000 00 — 0 3 2

Mill Vallley 600 5X — 11 3 0

W — Nolan Sprague. L – Cooper Thomas.

2B — Connor Heck, ON.