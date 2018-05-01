De Soto baseball roars past BVSW, 11-1

With the Class 5A regional tournament just two weeks away, the De Soto baseball team has focused on taking a game-by-game approach without trying to think too much about the postseason.

That was a little easier said than done for the Wildcats on Monday, though, as they went up against Blue Valley Southwest at 3&2 West. De Soto was a game-and-a-half behind BV Southwest in the 5A east standings going into Monday's showdown, but they closed the gap to just a half-game with an 11-1 run-rule victory over the Timberwolves.

"It was a good win. We've been playing very well the last couple of weeks and that just reinforced the facts of what we can accomplish if we can play well," De Soto coach Joel Thaemert said. "With No. 11 (Conner Mackay) on the mound, we're always pretty good. But offensively, that was good to see."

Mackay didn't need much run support, as he struck out 11 and only walked one in five innings. However, the Timberwolves did grab a 1-0 in the second inning that was set up by one of Mackay's strikeouts. Lukas Rich reached on a dropped third strike and eventually scored on an error.

The unearned run was just a blip on the radar for Mackay, who limited the Timberwolves to four singles through five frames. Mackay pounded the lower half of the zone with each of his pitches. The De Soto senior attributed a part of his success this season to being mentally prepared to take the mound for each start.

"Last year I would just go through the motions, but now it's just the dedication that it takes. I'm very humbled by the hard work. I've got to wake up at 4:30 a.m. to work out and I've got to go through my mechanics every day in the mirror and watch myself," Mackay said. "Then when I'm playing catch, it's all mental. I'm like, 'This is a pitch in a game. This isn't just playing catch.' I'm always working 100 percent mentally on my game. I'm never taking a rep off."

The Timberwolves' 1-0 lead didn't last long. John Kraus gave the Wildcats a 2-1 lead after belting a two-run home run to left. De Soto tacked on two more in the bottom of the second when two runs scored on a wild pitch.

"We hadn't hit a home run all year, so that was nice to see," Thaemert said. "Kraus's was legit. He hit that right on the screws."

While Thaemert knew the ball that Kraus hit was gone, the De Soto first baseman was surprised by how much the wind helped to make it a no-doubter.

"I don't really know. It just happened. I hit and was like, 'Oh, there it goes.' That was really big for Conner because we don't score many runs for him."

The Wildcats kept on raking in the third. Jack Barger hit an RBI single, and Cole Zade took advantage of the wind tunnel to left to add another two-run shot.

"That felt really good," Zade said. "I knew I hit that thing high and let the wind take it. And John hit one, too. It was great."

De Soto put BV Southwest away in the fifth with another four-spot. Mackay sparked the Wildcats with a leadoff triple before scoring on a fielder's choice. Darren Winans blasted an RBI ground-rule double, and Connor Strouse capped things off with a two-run double to end it.

With the Wildcats' bats heating up, Thaemert is glad that their regular season schedule is backloaded.

"We like playing a lot of games at the end because that way our hitters see live pitching continuously up to regionals. We used to have to take a week off, and I didn't think that was ever good," Thaemert said. "We're supposed to play Thursday and Friday this week and Monday, Tuesday, Thursday next week. Hopefully we can stay on a role."

De Soto (9-4) will play next at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Baldwin.

BVSW 010 000 0 — 1 4 2

DHS 043 030 0 — 11 10 2

W — Conner Mackey. L — Grant Wilson.

2B — Connor Strouse, Darren Winans, DHS. 3B — Conner Mackey, DHS. HR – John Kraus, Cole Zade, DHS.