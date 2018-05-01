Golf roundup: SMNW’s Ghilardi 1st, Bultman 2nd at home invitational; MV’s Mason ties for 1st at BVNW Invitational

The Shawnee Mission Northwest duo of C.C. Ghilardi and Joe Bultman swept the top two spots at the SMNW Invitational, and Mill Valley's Nick Mason tied for first at the BVNW Invitational on Monday.

Ghilardi and Bultman fired respective rounds of 72 and 75 to guide the Cougars to fifth place at the home tournament at Lake Quivira Country Club. The Cougars finished with a team score of 337. Shawnee Mission East won the tournament by five shots over Olathe Northwest with a team score of 316.

The rest of the Cougars' fifth-place squad consisted of Adam Ramirez (43rd place, round of 94), Nick Stewart (44th, 94), Ryan Gentry (49th, 96) and Tyler Peterson (T-53th, 99), Ramirez edged Stewart for 43rd on a back-nine tiebreaker.

Spencer Thurlow came through with the low round for De Soto. Thurlow carded a round of 91, which was good for 34th place. Levi Hansen and Denver Morris-Lovell both shot rounds of 95. Hansen tied for 45th, while Lovell-Morris took 48th. Ethan Iddings (T-53rd, 99), Drew Hongslo (57th, 100) and Brannon Bell (81st, 121) helped De Soto to a ninth-place team score of 380.

Shawnee Mission North finished 14th as a team with a score of 464. Donovan Deathe led the Indians with a 66th-place round of 109. The rest of SM North's team was comprised of Matthew Needham (T-72nd, 114), Cole Leuker (77th, 119), Cal Brooks (83rd, 122) and Hunter Wolken (85th, 125).

Mason led the Jaguars to third place at the BVNW Invitational at Lionsgate Golf Course after carding a round of 73. Blake Aerni joined Mason in the top 10 with a sixth-place round of 78.

Nick Davie (17th, 82), Kyle Bonnstetter (41st, 90), Jack Matchette (47th, 92) and Tanner Moore (57th, 95) concluded the golfers who competed for the Jaguars. Mill Valley finished with a team score of 323.

St. James placed 10th with a team score of 349. Grant Eaton posted the low round of 81 for the Thunder to finish 81. Connor Cook (29th, 86), Frankie Failoni (40th, 90), James VanGilder (48th, 92), Joe Duggan (49th, 94) and Jack Duggan (T-58th, 96) to round out the tournament for St. James.