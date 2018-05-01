Maranatha boys 4th, girls 5th at Crossroads Conference track and field meet

The Maranatha Christian Academy boys and girls track and field teams competed at the Crossroads Conference meet on Monday at Butler.

The Maranatha boys finished fourth with 102 points. Butler won it on the boys side with 155 points. On the girls side, MCA placed fifth with 79 points, while Sherwood finished first with a team score of 128.

The MCA boys won four events between Mitchell Peacher (400 meters — time of 53.07), Blake Knight (800 — 2:13.53), Jason Friesen (shot put — throw of 39 feet, 9 inches) and the 4x400-meter relay team (3:41.56).

The Eagles five third-place finishes with two of the coming from Charles Zhu. The MCA freshman posted a time of 18.88 in the 110-meter hurdles and had a mark of 18 feet, 2 inches in the long jump. Jax Holland (high jump — 6 feet), Jack Porter (shot put – 38 feet, 5.25 inches) and the Eagles' 4x800-meter relay (9:55.08) collected third-place finishes.

The Maranatha girls 4x200-meter relay team clocked in with a winning time of 1:58.36.

The Eagles received runner-up performances from Grace Wojcik (300-meter hurdles — 51.28), Savannah Shiner (3,200 meters — 13:53.63), Aaliyah Buckner (triple jump — 32 feet) and the 4x400-meter relay team (4:32.04).