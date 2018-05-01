Mill Valley Cooper Kaifes, De Soto’s Jared Baruth play in Kansas Barnstormers game

LANSING — Mill Valley senior Cooper Kaifes and De Soto senior Jared Baruth earned their fair share of accolades over their respective high school basketball careers, and they were rewarded for it with an opportunity to play against some of the best college basketball players in the nation.

Kaifes and Baruth suited up for the 810 Varsity All-Stars in the Kansas Barnstormers game — which featured KU seniors Devonte’ Graham, Svi Mykhailiuk and Clay Young — on Saturday at Lansing High School. The KU trio led the Barnstormers to a 116- 98 victory over the 810 Varsity All-Stars, but the final score didn’t do anything to diminish the experience that Baruth and Kaifes had.

“It was so much fun,” Kaifes said. “All of the KU players were just really involved and they were really nice to all of us, so it just gave us a good experience.”

While Kaifes had a ton of fun, he went into the game with the mind- set of making sure that fans would remember his name as he prepares ￼to take his talents to Loyola-Chicago. After Mykhailiuk opened the game with a 3-pointer from way behind the arc, Kaifes matched it on the next possession to tie it up. Kaifes showed off his range early and often during his 24-point outing, but it was his dunk over Mykhailiuk that had jaws dropping in the Lansing gymnasium.

“Honestly I was just trying to get one in really fast at the beginning of the game to get the crowd involved,” Kaifes said. “Once I drove baseline, I saw Svi right under the basket and I just knew he was going to jump with me so I just had to at least try and dunk it and I’m thankful it went in.”

Baruth also round his rhythm from long range to help keep the 810 Varsity All-Stars within striking distance in the first half. The De Soto senior finished with 18 points on six 3-pointers.

“It’s awesome. There’s no other way to put it,” Baruth said. “You get to play against one of the best players in the country and have a bunch of people watch and just have fun with the community.”

Graham, Mykhailiuk and Young shared the same sentiments as Baruth and Kaifes about being able to play in the game.

“It’s just all about interacting with the fans. A lot of them came up to me saying, ‘I only get to see you on TV. It’s nice to meet you in person,’” Graham, who added 18 points, said. “They read all of the articles about me and stuff. Bringing what they see on TV and what they read about, I was just trying to show them that side.”

For Young, it was also a chance to play in front of some of the fans who watched him as a high school hoopster at Lansing. Young helped the Lions reached the state championship game in his senior year.

“It means a lot. It’s something you think about being such a local guy,” Young said. “All of the guys before us all did barnstorming events, so it was kind of in my head all year long that maybe we could do something like this back here. To see it come together and to see these people out here means a lot to me. For me to be able to come back and do something like this with my hometown, it’s just a really good feeling.”

While the Barnstormers game served as a homecoming for Young, there was some other exciting news for Graham and Mykhailiuk earlier on Saturday. Graham, Mykhailiuk, Malik Newman, Udoka Azubuike and Billy Preston all received invites to the NBA combine, which will be held from May 16-20 in Chicago.

“I’m ready for it, man I’m just trying to get in the best shape that I can with all of these workouts and for the combine,” Graham said. “I’m just going to try to play my best and do what I know I can do. Hopefully a GM or a scout or somebody will like me and draft me.”

Mykhailiuk added, “It’s really exciting. It’s one more time, one more opportunity to show people that I can play.”

As Mykhailiuk and Graham prepare to play professional basketball, Kaifes is eager about joining another Final Four team in the Ramblers.

“It was unbelievable to watch,” Kaifes said. “Just knowing the potential they have and how they didn’t lose that many seniors or anything, I think we’re going to make another run.”

The Ramblers’ Final Four run was fueled by former Blue Valley Northwest standouts Ben Richardson and Clay Custer. Richardson will graduate this spring, but Kaifes is excited to add some depth to the Ramblers’ backcourt with Custer.

“Clay actually recruited me pretty hard because he went to Northwest, so we kind of knew each other through that and stuff,” Kaifes said. “He texted me just about every single day to make sure that I went there. I feel like once I get there, I’ll basically feel at home and I’ll be involved real quick.”

Baruth — who has grown up as a big KU fan — also has aspirations to play college basketball.

The De Soto guard is thankful to have a few options of where to play next.

“I’ve got offers on the table. I’m still deciding, but I’ve got to make a decision soon,” Baruth said. “It’ll be out there when I decide.”