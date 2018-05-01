SJA’s Niesen/Spradlin 3rd in doubles at EKL tennis tournament; MV’s Schanker 7th in singles

OLATHE — The St. James Academy duo of Josh Spradlin and Trey Niesen had a spot in the doubles finals of the Eastern Kansas League boys tennis tournament in their sights on Saturday at the College Boulevard Activity Center, but couldn’t quite seal the deal against Blue Valley Northwest’s Parrish/ Thiagarajan.

Spradlin and Niesen fell in a tiebreaker, 8-7 (2), after owning a 7-4 lead, but rather than let one loss turn into two, the St. James tandem learned from the setback against Parrish/ Thiagarajan. Niesen and Spradlin finished the tournament on a high note by defeating BV West’s Stout/Price, 8 5, in the third-place match.

“It feels great, especially after the last match,” Spradlin said. “We were so close and we wanted to end on a win. We were really happy with the way we played today.”

The St. James No. 1 doubles team led the Thunder to fourth place with a team score of 36 points. The Thunder finished just one point back of BV North for third and three behind Blue Valley for second. Blue Valley West won the tournament with 67 points.

Niesen and Spradlin are in their first season of being paired up as doubles partners, and they feel like their at the best heading into Friday’s Class 5A regional tournament in Pittsburg.

“They’re definitely coming together at the right time,” Spradlin said. “We’ve definitely built chemistry really well, and I think today kind of showed that. We played really well. We’re playing well at the right time, so that’s exciting.”

Minus not being able to finish off some overheads in the semifinals, Spradlin and Niesen felt that their play at the net was one of the biggest positives to take away from the league tournament.

“I think coming to the net and our net play was really strong today,” Niesen said. “And then just putting pressure on the other team and just making them make mistakes.”

Anthony Abraham and Camden Chastain finished ninth and Kevin Kentfield and Patrick Hafner placed 11th to round out the Thunder’s doubles teams.

Isaac Howes was the top singles player for the Thunder after earning a sixth-place finish. Grant Protzman and Charlie Rieke followed in 12th and 17th, respectively.

Schanker leads Mill Valley to 7th

Finishing one spot behind Howes in the singles bracket was Mill Valley junior Eric Schanker. Mill Valley’s No. 1 singles player finished with a record of 3-2 to guide the Jaguars to seventh place.

“It went well. I was playing good all day,” Schanker said. “I ended up winning my first two, lost the third, lost the fourth and then won the fifth, so seventh place.”

Even though Schanker lost in his fourth match, it was one of the ones he felt the best about.

“My serves were really strong today,” Schanker said. “It was around the fourth match that I was able to amp up my forehands and serves and just smash them and still get them in, which I’m not usually able to do.”

Schanker and the Jaguars will join the Thunder at the 5A regional in Pittsburg. With all of the Blue Valley schools competing at 6A regionals other than BV Southwest, Schanker likes his chances of punching his ticket to state.

“I’m feeling good going into regionals. I think I’ve got a good chance at it (making it to state),” Schanker said. “Everyone else here is pretty intimidating, but at regionals I think I’ve got a good shot at it.”

Rounding out the Jaguars who competed at the league tournament were Joey Gillette (14th in singles), Ben Stove (tied for 21st in singles), Drake Brizendine/ Jacob Hoffman (tied for 15th in doubles), Landon Butler/Erich Schulz (17th in doubles) and Ozan King/ Sam Phipps (18th in doubles). A majority of the Jaguars are wrapping up their first season at the varsity level, and Schanker has enjoyed watching their improvement.

“These guys have gotten to play in some good varsity tournaments and it’s definitely made them better as a whole,” Schanker said.