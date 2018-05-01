What up, Pham?: SMNW junior wins Sunflower League singles title

OLATHE — Shawnee Mission Northwest junior Nam Pham hasn’t found himself in too many close matches in his first season with the Cougars, but he proved to himself in the singles finals of the Sunflower League boys tennis tournament on Thursday at College Boulevard Activity Center that he could get tough when the times get tough.

Pham was in a rare 0-2 hole against Olathe West sophomore Brett Seaton before winning three straight games to take the lead. The tension escalated throughout the match, with Seaton requesting a line judge after Pham took a 3-2 lead. Seaton — who was the Class 6A state runner-up in singles last year as a freshman at Olathe Northwest — won the next game to even the match at 3-3, but Pham wasn’t fazed. The Cougars’ No. 1 singles player won five of the next six games to win the match, 8-4.

The SM Northwest junior finished the regular season undefeated in singles and doubles.

“I think you just can’t take anyone for granted. Most of these players, they don’t really play in club tournaments and you always have to be on the top of your feet,” Pham, who also plays club tennis for Kansas City United Tennis, said. “You can’t come in acting like you’re all good. You’ve always got to be on your feet about every person you play.”

Prior to pushing past Seaton in the finals, Pham defeated SM East’s Jake Louiselle, 8-2, in the semifinals. Pham didn’t drop a game against Lawrence High’s Remi Eakin or SM West’s Abhirup Mukerjee in the first two rounds.

In a season that has been impacted by quite a bit by a variety of inclement weather conditions, Pham has made sure to get on the court every day whether or not the Cougars have had a practice or a competition.

“I repeatedly play tennis every day,” Pham said. “I think that just keeps me on a spot where I know I can try and focus and have confidence when I come into a match.” Pham led the Cougars to third place in the team standings. Northwest finished with 73 points — which only trailed Sunflower League powerhouse SM East (105) and Free State (83). Spencer Modiri added a 23rd- place finish in singles.

In doubles action, Anthony Gao and Pierce Mitts medaled with a sixth-place finish. Henry Tomasic and Mason Darpel took 13th in doubles. After the third-place team finish at league, Pham feels good about how the Cougars will stack up at the 6A regional tournament, which will take place at 10 a.m. Friday at CBAC.

“It’s great seeing the guys do well. All of the guys are really nice,” Pham said. “Everyone is really nice and they all work hard. I think they’re really great guys and it’s great to see that in the end that they’re pulling through and doing well.”

Johnson paces SMN

Shawnee Mission North sophomore Luke Johnson led the way for the Indians with an 18th-place finish in singles play. Johnson finished with a 2-2 record.

“I haven’t played for too long, but it’s definitely a lot of fun getting to play a lot of different people and there’s so much good competition in the Johnson County area,” Johnson said. “I just love getting to play tennis. It’s such a fun sport, such a fun atmosphere.”

Johnson added, “My groundstrokes and my serve especially (were effective). I’ve never really been super good up at the net, but my groundstrokes and my serve are definitely my strong suit.”

Johnson also won multiple matches at the SMSD tournament. The SM North sophomore acknowledged that there have been a lot of ups and downs this season, but he’s been able to be much more competitive this season after gaining varsity experience last year. With the Indians also gearing up for the 6A regional at CBAC, Johnson has a few particular things that he’ll be keying in on this week at practice.

“I’m pretty inconsistent, so I just need to work on staying low and moving my feet a lot,” the SM North sophomore said. “My footwork hasn’t been the best. There is definitely room to improve.”

Cameron Peck chipped in a 26th-place finish in the singles bracket for the Indians.

North’s doubles teams of Zach Madden/ Eric Mendez and Austin Peck/Roy Rogers finished 22nd and 24th, respectively.