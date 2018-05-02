Baseball roundup: St. James powers past Mill Valley, Bishop Miege

St. James started off its week with back-to-back wins — defeating Bishop Miege, 21-11, on Monday and Mill Valley, 7-1, on Tuesday.

Jared Munk finished a home run shy of the cycle against the Stags after going 3-for-5 with four RBIs, a walk and four runs scored. J.J. Tylicki drove in six runs to lead the Thunder, and went 2-for-3 with two walks and a run scored.

Blake Ripp and Garrett Gasaway both went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and four runs scored. Charlie Miller and Huntero Cashero reached base three times each with a hit and two walks. Cashero drove in two runs and scored once. Miller crossed the plate three times and had an RBI.

In the win over the Jaguars, the Thunder pulled away late with five runs in the bottom of the sixth.

Casey Worley tossed five innings of one-run ball and led the Thunder with two RBIs. Gasaway went 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored. Tylicki, Luke Heller and Max Charlton all drove in a run.

Cole Moore went 2-for-3 to lead the Jaguars.

St. James (6-10) will play next at 4 p.m. Friday at Shawnee Mission East.

Mill Valley (8-7) will try to bounce back against Maize South at 4:45 p.m. Friday at Soden's Grove Field in Emporia.

Gardner Edgerton 5, Shawnee Mission North 1

Alejandro Torres and Tanner Willmon both had two hits, but Shawnee Mission North wasn't able to keep pace with Gardner Edgerton in a 5-1 loss to the Trailblazers on Tuesday.

Torres drove in the Indians' lone run.

North (3-12) will take on Free State at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at 3&2.