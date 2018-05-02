Lacrosse roundup: MV boys edge BV West, 7-6

Sammy Rebeck and Jake Fiscella scored two goals apiece, and Preston Cole came up with some key saves down the stretch in the Mill Valley boys lacrosse team's 7-6 win over Blue Valley West on Tuesday.

Kam Lovett, Ethan Mantel and Jake Esser added one goal each.

The Jaguars (7-5) will take on Shawnee Mission East at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Mill Valley.

Pembroke Hill 19, Shawnee Mission boys 5

The Shawnee Mission boys weren't able to keep pace with Pembroke Hill in a 19-5 loss on Tuesday.

The Patriots (0-12) will play host to Lawrence at 6:30 tonight at SM South.

Lee's Summit West 10, Shawnee Mission girls 6

The Shawnee Mission girls came up short in a 10-6 setback against Lee's Summit West on Monday.

The Blues (3-7) will hit the road against Park at 5:30 tonight.

Blue Valley 13, St. James girls 2

Liz Conley and Kelsey O'Dell put one in the back of the cage for the St. James girls, but it wasn't enough for the Thunder in a 13-2 loss to Blue Valley on Monday.

St. James (3-7) will play Olathe at 7:30 tonight at the College Boulevard Activity Center.