Lacrosse roundup: MV boys edge BV West, 7-6
May 2, 2018
Sammy Rebeck and Jake Fiscella scored two goals apiece, and Preston Cole came up with some key saves down the stretch in the Mill Valley boys lacrosse team's 7-6 win over Blue Valley West on Tuesday.
Kam Lovett, Ethan Mantel and Jake Esser added one goal each.
The Jaguars (7-5) will take on Shawnee Mission East at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Mill Valley.
Pembroke Hill 19, Shawnee Mission boys 5
The Shawnee Mission boys weren't able to keep pace with Pembroke Hill in a 19-5 loss on Tuesday.
The Patriots (0-12) will play host to Lawrence at 6:30 tonight at SM South.
Lee's Summit West 10, Shawnee Mission girls 6
The Shawnee Mission girls came up short in a 10-6 setback against Lee's Summit West on Monday.
The Blues (3-7) will hit the road against Park at 5:30 tonight.
Blue Valley 13, St. James girls 2
Liz Conley and Kelsey O'Dell put one in the back of the cage for the St. James girls, but it wasn't enough for the Thunder in a 13-2 loss to Blue Valley on Monday.
St. James (3-7) will play Olathe at 7:30 tonight at the College Boulevard Activity Center.
