Soccer roundup: MV stifles SJA; DHS shuts out Louisburg; SMNW tops LV; MCA blanks KCC

Peyton Wagoner netted a hat trick to lead the Mill Valley girls soccer team to a 6-1 win over St. James on Tuesday.

Ella Shurley scored twice for the Jaguars, and Delaney Fields put the last one in.

The Jaguars (8-3) will play host to Lansing at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. The Thunder (4-8-1) will take on Blue Valley West for a road tilt at 6:30 tonight.

De Soto 9, Louisburg 0

Morgan Laplante recorded a hat trick in De Soto's 9-0 rout of Louisburg on Tuesday.

Mackenzie Mohl and Caitlin Walton scored a pair of goals. Alex Schemmel and Mackenzie Shupe rounded out the goal scorers.

Taylor Rogers saved a Louisburg penalty kick to highlight another shutout.

The Wildcats (9-1-1) will resume their suspended home match against Eudora from April 13 at 5 p.m. Thursday. De Soto leads Eudora, 3-0, in the 21st minute after two goals from Mackenzie Mohl and another from Alexa Rosetta.

Shawnee Mission Northwest 3, Leavenworth 1

Brooke Haley scored twice and Adriana Bobki put one in the back of the net in Shawnee Mission Northwest's 3-1 victory over Leavenworth on Monday.

The Cougars (5-5-2) will be back on the pitch against Olathe West at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Shawnee Mission Soccer Complex.

Maranatha 1, Kansas City Christian 0

Mallory Borgan broke a scoreless tie late in the first half with a free kick from 35 yards out to lift Maranatha Christian Academy to a 1-0 win over Kansas CIty Christian on Monday.

Anita Eckhardt earned the shutout for the Eagles.

Maranatha (8-3-1) will play host to Barstow at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Olathe East 10, Shawnee Mission North 0

Shawnee Mission North couldn't slow down Olathe East in a 10-0 on to the Hawks on Monday.

SMN (2-10-1) will travel to Leavenworth at 6 p.m. Thursday.