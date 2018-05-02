Softball roundup: Mill Valley sweeps St. James; SMN upends Leavenworth in extras

The Mill Valley softball team coasted a sweep of St. James on Tuesday — defeating the Thunder, 13-0, and 24-0.

Jess Garcia and Lauren Florez homered for the Jaguars in Game 1. Garcia led the Jaguars with three hits and three RBIs. Florez, Paige Oliver, Ava Bredwell, Grace Abram added two RBIs each. Oliver, Florez, Peyton Moeder and Lilly Blecha chipped in two hits apiece.

Alexis Zamora doubled to lead St. James.

In Game 2, Callie Shryock struck out five and walked one while throwing a no-hitter.

Blecha went 3-for-4, three RBIs and three runs scored to pace the Jaguars offensively. Bredwell had a team-high four RBIs.

Abram and Shryock matched Blecha with three RBIs. Belle Bonn, Grace Lovett and Florez drove in two runs each. Shryock, Bonn, Lovett, Bredwell and Haley Puccio collected two hits apiece.

Mill Valley (10-4) will try to keep rolling against De Soto at 4:30/6 p.m. Thursday at 3&2 West.

St. James also suffered a 15-0 loss to Lawrence on Monday. The Thunder (0-14) will play at 3:45/5:45 today at Bishop Miege.

Shawnee Mission North 2, Leavenworth 1, 10 innings

Alyssa Romary's walk-off RBI single in the 10th inning lifted Shawnee Mission North to a 2-1 win over Leavenworth on Tuesday.

Hannah Redick went the distance in the circle for the Indians. Redick limited Leavenworth one unearned run on five hits. The SM North senior struck out 13 without allowing a walk.

Redick and Michelle Zehr both had two hits. Jessica Romero paced the Indians with three hits.

The Indians (5-9) will travel Gardner Edgerton at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

De Soto 8, Lansing 7; Lansing 16, De Soto 1; Spring Hill 19, De Soto 11; Spring Hill 17, De Soto 6

De Soto split its doubleheader against Lansing on Tuesday after being swept by Spring Hill on Monday.

Hannah Knight's RBI single in the bottom of the sixth ended up being the difference in the Wildcats' 8-7 win in Game 1 against the Lions.

Knight, Hope Lamb, Payton Faddis and Josie Bedford all had two hits and an RBI. Jordan Diehl and Kelsey Beary also collected two hits apiece. Carly Bodenhausen went 3-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored.

Diehl hit a double and scored the Wildcats' line run in De Soto's 16-1 loss in Game 2.

The Wildcats couldn't keep pace with Spring Hill — losing Game 1, 19-11, and Game 2, 17-6.

Spring Hill started off the scoring with a 10-run third. De Soto had a big inning with six in the fourth, but wasn't able to battle all the way back.

Avery Karlin went 4-for-5 with four RBIs to lead the Wildcats. Bodenhausen 1-for-5 with three RBIs. Payton Faddis collected three hits, and Morgan Wickizer and Rachel Hopkins added two base knocks.

Spring Hill scored seven runs in the first inning of the nightcap.

Faddis went 3-for-3 with three RBIs to pace the Wildcats. Diehl, Lamb, Karlin and Bodenhausen all had two hits.

The Wildcats (3-13) will play next against Mill Valley.

Olathe West 10, SM Northwest 8, 8 innings

Olathe West scored twice in the top of the eighth inning to push past Shawnee Mission Northwest, 10-8, in extras.

Each SM Northwest starter had at least one hit. Kaitlin Pauli, Jennaka Bultman, Arisbei Black and Hannah Sullivan had two hits each.

The Cougars (10-7) will try to get back on track at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Leavenworth.