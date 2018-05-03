Area residents honored at Park University’s Howell Awards

In celebration of the leadership achievements of Park University students, faculty and staff during the 2017-18 academic year, the school held its annual Dr. Doris A. Howell Leadership Awards.

The event is named for Howell, a 1944 Park graduate and an internationally renowned leader in pediatrics and hospice care.

Two Shawnee residents were honored with awards.

Erica Potter, pursuing a Master of Social Work degree, received the Dr. Doris Howell Leadership Award.

The award is given to students who distinguish themselves uniquely as leaders.

Cynthia Otts, the university’s registrar, was presented the Faculty/Staff Newcomer of the Year Award.