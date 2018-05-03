Today's news
Baseball roundup: SMNW shuts out Olathe South; De Soto tops Baldwin
May 3, 2018
Mark Adamiak tossed a three-hit shutout in Shawnee Mission Northwest's 6-0 rain-shorted win over Olathe South on Wednesday.
Adamiak struck out seven and walked six in five innings.
Jacob Ramirez, Nikki Chomyak, Matt Nolan and George Specht came through with two hits apiece. Ramirez led the Cougars with two RBIs. Chomyak, Specht, Josh Mitchell and Alex Rice each drove in a run.
The Cougars (11-8) will play next against SM East at 7 p.m. Tuesday at 3&2.
De Soto 5, Baldwin 2
De Soto won its fifth straight game after upending Baldwin, 5-2, on Wednesday.
Tony Slaughter led a pack of four Wildcats that had multi-hit games. Slaughter went 3-for-4 with an RBI and run scored. Connor Strouse, Bryce Mohl and Darren Winans collected two hits each. Strouse, Conner Mackay and Jack Barger had one RBI apiece.
Tyler Barkemeyer went 5.2 innings on the mound — only giving up four hits on one unearned run. Barkemeyer struck out four and walked three.
De Soto (10-4) will play at Baldwin again at 4:30 today.
