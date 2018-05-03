Mill Valley wins Lansing Senior Night Meet; De Soto 3rd, St. James 4th

The Mill Valley girls swim and dive team won the Lansing Senior Night Meet on Tuesday.

Lansing finished second, while De Soto and St. James followed in third and fourth, respectively.

The Jaguars won nine of the 12 events to post a team score of 422 points. Mill Valley swept the three relays — posting state-qualifying times in each of them.

Caroline Lawson, Mandy Teasley, Jordan Robinson and Cadee Morris jump-started the Jaguars by winning the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 2:04.3. Kayla Teasley, Lawson, Celia Kistner and Allison Godfrey won the 200-yard freestyle relay after clocking in at 1:51.03. Godfrey, Robinson, Kistner and Kayla Teasley wrapped up the meet with a first-place time of 4:10.44.

Kayla Teasley and Godfrey tied for first in the 100-yard freestyle with a state-qualifying time of 58.59. Lawson added a state consideration time of 1:00.88 to take fifth. Kayla Teasley also won the 100-yard breaststroke with a state-qualifying time of 1:12.31. Mandy Teasley followed in fourth with a state consideration time of 1:19.53.

Godfrey collected another first-place finish in the 50-yard freestyle with a state consideration time of 27.15. Robinson also posted a state consideration time of 28.46 to take fifth. It was one of two state consideration times for Robinson, who also won the 500-yard freestyle after clocking in at 6:14.26.

The Jaguars swept the top three spots in the 100-yard butterfly between Kistner (1:12.28), Kinley Drummond (1:13.13) and Morris (1:16.14).

Kayla Middaugh rounded out the event champions for the Jaguars by winning the 1-meter dive with a state-qualifying score of 195.7. Avery Liby placed third with a score of 142.30.

The final state-qualifying mark came from Lawson, who posted a second-place time of 1:06.31 in the 100-yard backstroke. Kistner and the 200-yard freestyle relay team of Alayna Olivarez, Hannah Davie, Morris and Drummond added state consideration time. Kistner finished second in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:16.30. Olivarez, Davie, Morris and Drummond placed third with a time of 1:55.04 in the 200 free relay.

Hannah Evans rounded out the Jaguars' top-three finishers with a second-place time of 2:42.68 in the 200-yard IM.

De Soto notched eight state consideration marks en route to its third-place finish. The Wildcats posted a team score of 270.

The 200-and 400-yard freestyle relay teams earned second-place finishes to lead the Wildcats. Lynlee Hutchison, Sydney Ames, Kenzie Dalrymple and Haley Dalrymple clocked in at 1:54.78 in the 200 free relay. Liz Schottler, Alyssa Wernimont, Erin Parker and Nicole Schottler came in at 4:25.50 in the 400 free relay. Kenzie Dalrymple, Wernimont, Haley Dalrymple and Hutchison added a third-place time of 2:09.10 in the 200-yard medley. All three relays garnered state consideration times.

Nicole Schottler had the top individual performance for the Wildcats after finishing second in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 6:15.48. She also finished third in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:16.37. Both of the swims for Schottler were state consideration times.

Kenzie Dalrymple rounded out De Soto's top-three finishers after taking third in the 200-yard IM with a time of 2:48.47. Haley Dalrymple added a state consideration time of 27.98 in the 50-yard freestyle. Liz Schottler and Kenzie Dalrymple also turned in state consideration times of 1:01.37 and 1:02.86 in the 100-yard freestyle, which were good for sixth and seventh place.

St. James followed De Soto in fourth with 180 points.

Andrea Curnes led the Thunder by winning the 200-yard IM with a state consideration time of 2:31.86. Curnes and Allison Coens posted state-qualifying times in the 100-yard breaststroke. Curnes finished second at 1:17.94, and Coens was close behind in third at 1:18.12.

Coens and Curnes were joined by Jane Grant and Audrey Jones on Thunder's 200-yard medley relay team, which finished second with a state-qualifying time of 2:05.40. Jones and Coens added state consideration times of 27.26 and 27.54 to finish second and third, respectively, in the 50-yard freestyle.