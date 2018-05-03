Shawnee student picked for leadership society

Annie Dillon, of Shawnee, was recently selected as a 2018-19 member for Kansas State University’s junior honorary, Chimes.

She is majoring in microbiology.

To be considered for membership in Chimes, students must have at least a 3.0 grade point average and have demonstrated service and leadership to their fellow students at Kansas State University.

Each month, Chimes members participate in a service project in the Manhattan community or surrounding areas. The largest project of Chimes is selecting the university’s Family of the Year. The winning family is honored at Family Day in the fall.