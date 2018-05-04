Baseball roundup: Barger powers De Soto past Baldwin

Jack Barger went 4-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored to lead the De Soto baseball team to an 8-1 win over Baldwin on Thursday.

Dylan Nimrod added two hits and two RBIs. Tony Slaughter, Conner Mackay and John Kraus also collected two hits apiece. The Wildcats' 15-hit effort includes doubles from Darren Winans, Bryce Mohl, Barger, Nimrod, Slaughter and Mackay.

Jacob Droegemeier pitched five innings of one-run ball to get the win for the Wildcats. Droegemeier limited the Bulldogs to four hits while striking out four and walking none.

The Wildcats (11-4) will try to push their winning streak to seven games against Spring Hill at 5 tonight at 3&2 West.

Free State 7, Shawnee Mission North 2

Shawnee Mission North suffered a 7-2 loss to Free State after the Firebirds rallied for four runs in the sixth and another in the seventh.

The Indians scored both of their runs in the fourth to tie the game at 2-2. Tanner Willmon stole home on a double steal to cut the deficit in half. Brad Barr tied it up with an RBI double.

Max Getzlow led the Indians with two hits.

North (3-13) will play again at 6 tonight at Belton.