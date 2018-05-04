Girls soccer roundup: Mill Valley, De Soto, SMNW record shutouts

Peyton Wagoner recorded a hat trick for the second straight game to lead the Mill Valley girls soccer team to a 10-0 win over Lansing on Thursday.

Ella Shurley, Cori Carver and Payge Bush scored two goals apiece, and Annie Hoog also put on in the back of the net.

The Jaguars (9-3) will play host to Olathe Northwest at 6:30 p.m. Monday.

De Soto 9, Eudora 0

De Soto blanked Eudora, 9-0, on Thursday in a game that was resumed in the 21st minute after inclement weather suspended play on April 13th.

Mackenzie Mohl scored twice and Alexa Rosetta had a goal prior to play being suspended. Caitlin Walton netted two goals when play resumed on Thursday, and Ashley Panagakis, Drayvhen Moore, Corinne Daise and Mackenzie Shupe scored one apiece.

The Wildcats (10-1-1) will be back on the pitch at 5 tonight at Ottawa.

Shawnee Mission Northwest 2, Olathe West 0

Adriana Bobki and Kate Lawrence scored in Shawnee Mission Northwest's 2-0 shutout of Olathe West on Thursday.

The Cougars (6-6-2) will try to push their winning streak to three at 7 tonight against SM East at SM South.

Leavenworth 4, Shawnee Mission North 0

Shawnee Mission North suffered a 4-0 loss to Leavenworth on Thursday.

The Indians (2-12-1) will play a to-be-determined Sunflower League opponent on Tuesday in their final regular season game.

Blue Valley West 1, St. James 0

St. James suffered a 1-0 loss to Blue Valley West on Wednesday.

The Thunder (4-9-1) will be back in action at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Blue Valley.