School briefs: Shawnee students earn recognition

By Staff Report

May 4, 2018

Shawnee student makes honor roll at Oregon St.

Christopher Dunn, of Shawnee, recently made the honor roll with a straight-A average at Oregon State University.

Dunn is a junior studying pre-communication.

Shawnee student receives scholarship

Jerome Tujague, of Shawnee, was awarded the Harold and Marjorie Cooper Scholarship.

Tujague is a University of Central Missouri senior majoring in computer science and cybersecurity.

Shawnee students among graduates

Two Shawnee residents completed degrees from Fort Hays State University in the fall 2017 semester.

Beth French received a Bachelor of Science in early childhood unified education.

Jamie Lynn Roberts received a Bachelor of Science in nursing.

