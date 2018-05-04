SM North seniors recently honored

At its annual Senior Awards event, SM North awarded two seniors, Cameron Peck and Kelsey Gibbs, with the North Star Award and Scholarship, which recognizes two of the “best and brightest” of the graduating class at SM North.

Every spring, a male and female student are selected by the school’s faculty, administration, and staff based on the following criteria: academic excellence, leadership, school and community involvement, teamwork, and respect for others.

Both students received a North Star trophy and a $2,000 college scholarship.