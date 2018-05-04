SMNW’s Ghilardi, Bultman sweep top two spots at OE Invitational; MV finishes 3rd in EKL

SPRING HILL — As Shawnee Mission Northwest senior C.C. Ghilardi walked down the 18th fairway at Sycamore Ridge Golf Club on Wednesday at the Olathe East Invitational, he had a short talk with coach Jim Bamburg.

Along with talking about a plan of attack on his approach shot, Ghilardi was curious about how teammate Joe Bultman was doing in the group behind him. It's been a situation that Ghilardi has become used to, and one that he enjoys.

Ghilardi and Bultman both carded rounds of 2-under-par, 70 to occupy the top two spots on the leaderboard. A tiebreaker on the final six holes gave Ghilardi the edge over Bultman for first place.

"I can't settle for anything because I know he's going to shoot just as good, if not better than I am," said Ghilardi of Bultman. "He just pushes me to get better every day. I can't ask for a better teammate than him."

Bultman has been the runner-up at three of the four tournaments that Ghilardi has won this season. The SM Northwest junior won the Topeka West Invitational, and has either finished second or one shot back of the champion at every other tournament.

"It's great because we push each other. Both of our combined efforts are to try to carry the team," Bultman said. "We're working toward our team score, obviously, and then we're also trying to beat each other. It just pushes us and makes us better. At the end of the day, we're still good teammates and good friends."

Ghilardi and Bultman both carded four birdies and two bogeys while scoring par on the other 12 holes. The dynamic duo led the Cougars to a 12th-place team score of 323.

The best round of the year thus far for Ghilardi was a 69 at the Blue Valley North Invitational. The Kansas signee thinks he can dip into the 60s a few more times this season if he gets it going on the greens.

"Honestly the putter is the only thing that's setting me back from taking it deep, but just playing good golf and making sure I'm not doing anything stupid, keeping my head straight and having fun is the biggest thing for me," Ghilardi said. "We'll see how the end of the year plays out."

Ghilardi holds a three-shot lead over Bultman through two rounds of the Sunflower League tournament, which will conclude on Monday at Falcon Ridge Golf Course. Bultman knows it won't be easy to make up the three strokes on the defending league champion, but believes he has a chance if he continues to hit a high percentage of his fairways and greens.

"I'd like to do a lot of the same stuff today come next week and hopefully make a run at chasing him down for the Sunflower League Player of the Year," Bultman said.

Ryan Gentry (tied for 91st, round of 91), Tyler Peterson (94th, 92), Nick Stewart (98th, 96) and Adam Ramirez (125th, 118) rounded out the golfers for the Cougars on Wednesday.

Mason medals for Mill Valley

While the Olathe East Invitational was the second leg of the Sunflower League tournament, it was the final round of the Eastern Kansas League tournament.

Mill Valley's Nick Mason finished in the top 10 of the Olathe East Invitational and Eastern Kansas League tournament after firing a round of 74. Mason placed ninth in the Olathe East Invitational, which helped him finish seventh in the final EKL standings.

"I think I started off kind of rough, but the last couple of tournaments I've kind of turned it around," Mason said. "So hopefully I can keep on going on late into the season."

The three best tournaments of the season for Mason have been each leg of the EKL tournament. Mason posted season-low scores of 73 at the Blue Valley Northwest Invitational and Loch Lloyd Invitational. Each of his other four rounds this season have been in the low 80s. The big difference for Mason on Wednesday were his approach shots.

"Just hitting greens. I didn't really hit that many greens (earlier this season)," Mason said. "I've been striking my irons well."

One of the last Mason's shots of the day helped illustrate that.

"Twelve was my last hole of the day and I hit a good 6-iron to about 3 feet, so that was a good ending to get back to 74," Mason said.

Mason was one of four Jaguars to finish in the top 25 in the EKL tournament. Blake Aerni and Jack Matchette finished 13th and 14th, respectively, while Nick Davie followed in 21st to help the Jaguars to third place in the EKL. Kyle Bonnstetter and Tanner Moore followed in 30th and 36th, respectively.

"From last year to this year, it's been pretty well," Mason said. "Last year we weren't breaking 320 and we've only gone over 320 once this year, so it's been pretty solid."

Aerni fired a round of 77 on Wednesday, which tied him for 24th place in the Olathe East Invitational. Bonnstetter (33rd, 79), Matchette (tied for 44th, 80), Davie (64th, 83) and Moore (tied for 81st, 88) wrapped up Mill Valley's seventh-place finish at the Olathe East Invitational.

Eaton leads St. James

St. James finished seventh in the EKL tournament and 15th at the Olathe East Invitational.

Grant Eaton paced the Thunder on Wednesday with a round of 79, which tied him for 34th place.

"I felt like it went OK," Eaton said. "There was just really one or two mistakes that I made that kept me from going lower, but overall it was pretty good."

The turning point for Eaton was being able to string together solid tee shots on the back nine.

"Halfway through the round, I really started feeling good with my driver," Eaton said. "That's really what made me finish strong."

While Eaton got a confidence boost from his drives late in his round, that's not the part of his game that he'll be keying in on the most with regionals coming up.

"If I'm putting well, I'll go low," Eaton said. "If I'm not, it'll be like an 80."

Joe Duggan finished one stroke back of Eaton in a tie for 48th. Frankie Failoni (tied for 60th, 82), James VanGilder (tied for 67th, 85), Connor Cook (71st, 86) and Jack Duggan (108th, 102) rounded out the golfers for St. James on Wednesday.

Failoni was the top finisher of the Thunder in the EKL tournament after placing 20th. Eaton and VanGilder were close behind in 26th and 27th, respectively. Cook finished 37th, while Jack and Joe Duggan respectively followed in 40th and 44th.

Blue Valley North won the Olathe East Invitational and the EKL tournament.

Deathe paces SM North

Shawnee Mission North finished 22nd at the Olathe East Invitational with Donovan Deathe firing the low round for the Indians.

Deathe carded a round of 108 to finish 113th.

The rest of SM North's squad included Cal Brooks (120th, 115), Cole Lueker (127th, 119), Hunter Wolken (128th, 127) and Gunner Ehlers (131st, 137).