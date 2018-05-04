Softball roundup: Mill Valley sweeps De Soto; SMNW surges past Leavenworth

Jess Garcia, Ava Bredwell, Haley Puccio and Paige Oliver all homered in Game 1 of the Mill Valley softball team's sweep of De Soto on Thursday.

The Jaguars won Game 1, 10-0, and Game 2, 14-4.

Lauren Florez struck out six and walked one while throwing a two-hitter in Game 1.

Oliver led the Jaguars with three RBIs, while Bredwell and Florez drove in two apiece. Garcia, Bredwell and Puccio had two hits each.

Avery Karlin had two hits for the Wildcats.

In Game 2, Peyton Moeder and Lilly Blecha went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and three runs scored from the top two spots in the lineup.

Garcia and Bredwell went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored from the No. 3 and 4 holes. Puccio also had two hits and led the Jaguars with three RBIs.

Payton Faddis went 2-for-3 with two RBIs to pace the Wildcats. Hope Lamb went 2-for-2.

The Jaguars (12-4) will play next against Blue Valley North at 4/6 p.m. Thursday at 3&2 West.

De Soto (3-15) will take on Eudora at 4:30/6 p.m. Tuesday at 3&2 West.

Shawnee Mission Northwest 8, Leavenworth 1

Shawnee Mission Northwest broke the game open with five runs in the sixth inning of its 8-1 win over Leavenworth.

Lauren Wolfe led the Cougars by going 3-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored.

Megan Formwalt went 2-for-4 with two doubles and two runs scored.

Jennaka Bultman and Kaitlin Pauli each had two hits, and Makenzie Cooper had two RBIs.

Bultman held the Cougars to one run on five hits while going the distance in the circle. Bultman struck out eight without allowing a walk.

The Cougars (11-7) will go up against SM North at 4:15 p.m. Monday at the Shawnee Mission Softball Complex.

Gardner Edgerton 11, SM North 1

Shawnee Mission North fell to Gardner Edgerton, 11-1.

Leksi Macan went 1-for-2 with an RBI to lead the Indians.

The Indians (5-10) will play in the Turner tournament on Saturday.

Bishop Miege 7, St. James 4; Bishop Miege 10, St. James 4

St. James was swept by Bishop Miege on Wednesday.

The Stags won Game 1, 7-4, and Game 2, 10-4.

St. James (0-16) will play next against Olathe North at 4:15 p.m. Friday at the Olathe District Activity Center.