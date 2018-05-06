Baseball roundup: SMN wins back-to-back contests; MCA tops Christ Prep; DHS ousts Spring Hill; SJA, MV split weekend games

Shawnee Mission North picked up two wins to round out the week, as the Indians upended Lansing, 5-2, on Saturday and rallied past Belton, 6-5, on Friday.

Nathan Marsh ripped a two-run double in the sixth inning to help the Indians cushion their lead against Lansing.

The Indians only had three hits against the Lions, but scored three runs in the third on two walks, two hit batters and two errors.

Lansing scored both of its runs in the first inning, but Stephen Keech was locked in on the mound for SM North after that. Keech allowed two runs on two hits over 4.2 innings. He had four strikeouts and two walks. Collin Ingram recorded the final seven outs — notching five strikeouts while only giving up one hit and a walk.

A sixth-inning rally fueled the Indians past Belton. Adrian Garcia's two-RBI double capped off the Indians' five-run sixth.

Alejandro Torres and Brad Barr each had a hit and an RBI to pitch in with the comeback.

The Indians (5-13) will play next at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday against SM South at 3&2.

Maranatha 13, Christ Prep 3

The Maranatha offense got rolling in the fifth and sixth innings to clinch a 13-3 victory over Christ Prep on Friday.

Maranatha and Christ Prep were tied at 2-2 before the Eagles scored eight runs in the bottom of the fifth and four more in the sixth. Greyson Wiley went 3-for-3 with an RBI and run scored to pace the Eagles.

Nate Burdette had two hits, two RBIs and two runs scored. Brett Perry added two RBIs, James Heddings chipped in two hits and Michael Goodwin had a base hit and drove in a run. Seven different MCA players stole a base.

Nate Raydo got the win in relief after tossing four innings of one-run ball. Raydo only allowed four hits and two walks while recording three strikeouts.

The Eagles (11-6) will try to keep rolling at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at Harmon.

De Soto 14, Spring Hill 8

De Soto pushed its winning streak to seven games with a 14-8 win over Spring Hill on Friday.

Conner Mackay and Darren Winans led a balanced offensive attack with three hits apiece. Bryce Mohl, John Kraus, Cole Zade and Tony Slaughter added two each.

The Wildcats (12-4) will try to continue their winning ways at 5 p.m. Monday against Olathe North at the Olathe District Activity Center.

Mill Valley 5, Emporia 3; Maize South 1, Mill Valley 0

Ethan Judd had two hits and Cole Moore drove in two runs on guide Mill Valley to a 5-3 win over Emporia on Saturday.

Isaac Ammann stole three bases and scored two runs to light up the base paths for the Jaguars.

Connor Nekola held Emporia to two runs on two hits. Nekola struck out six and walked two.

Moore also paced the Jaguars on Friday in their 1-0 loss to Maize South with two hits.

Quinton Hall only allowed one run on four hits in five innings. Hall struck out and walked three.

The Jaguars (9-8) will be back in action at Monday at Tonganoxie.

St. James 6, Ottawa 4; SM East 14, St. James 4

Charlie Miller and Casey Worley both collected two hits and an RBI to lead St. James to a 6-4 win over Ottawa on Saturday.

The Thunder trailed, 4-2, before tying it up with two runs in the fifth on an RBI double from Miller and RBI single from Hunter Cashero. St. James took the lead for good in the sixth when Max Charlton scored on an error. Blake Ripp added an insurance run when he scored on a wild pitch.

Daniel Trehey and Cashero combined to throw a two-hitter against the Cyclones. Trehey and Cashero tossed four and three innings, respectively, and had nearly identical lines. Both St. James pitchers limited the Cyclones to two runs on one hit while striking out and walking two. Three of Ottawa's four runs scored on errors.

While the Thunder rallied to beat the Cyclones in the late innings on Saturday, they were on the other end of a big rally on Friday in a 14-4 loss to Shawnee Mission East.

The Lancers scored nine runs in the fifth to break a 4-4 tie. JJ Tylicki, Jared Munk, Max Charlton each had an RBI.

St. James (7-11) will return to Eastern Kansas League play against Blue Valley at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Blue Valley District Athletic Complex-Antioch.