SMNW boys win SMN Relays to highlight area track and field action

The Shawnee Mission Northwest boys track and field team rolled to an SM North Relays title on Friday.

The Cougars finished with a team score of 104 points, while Olathe South was a distant second with 49.

ZhanArden Vil scored 30 points by himself by winning the long jump (22 feet, 4.5 inches), triple jump (46 feet, 3.5 inches) and 110-meter hurdles (14.92). Vil broke the SM Northwest school record in the triple jump.

Chanler Taylor joined Vil in medaling in the long and triple jumps. Taylor and Jamie Hall placed fourth and eighth, respectively, in the triple jump with marks of 44 feet, 3.5 inches and 41 feet, 11 inches. Taylor took sixth in the long jump at 21 feet, 6 inches.

Hayden Goodpaster earned two individuals golds in the 200 and 400 meters with respective times of 22.14 and 48.80. Goodpaster was joined by Josh Sherfy, Julian Gutierrez and Peyton Carder on the Cougars' first-place 4x400-meter relay team, which posted a time of 3:23.51.

Seth Mosburg and Andrew Naumann placed first and third, respectively, in the pole vault with clearances of 14 feet and 12 feet, 6 inches. Travis Morrison rounded out the gold medalists for the Cougars with a throw of 55 feet, 4.25 inches in the shot put.

Luc Winkelmolen added a fourth-place finish in the 300 hurdles with a time of 41.30). Reid Stimach (147 feet, 11 inches in the discus) and Spencer Kaleko (2:01.57 in the 800) chipped in with seventh-place finishes.

Molly Born led the SM Northwest girls to a tie for 14th place. Born won the 1,600 after clocking in at 4:54.51.

Abigail Kelly-Salo paced the Cougars in the field events after clearing 11 feet, 6 inches in the pole vault to earn runner-up honors. Rylee Garrett followed in a tie for eighth with a clearance of 9 feet.

Sarah Peterson tied for seventh in the discus with a throw of 109 feet, 1 inch, and Ava Graves tied for eighth with a throw of 111 feet, 5 inches to round out the placers for the Cougars.

Boys 4x800 relay guides SMN to 4th

The SM North boys finished fourth in the team standings with the 4x800 relay of Asher Molina, Logan Jiskra, Blake Taylor and Joseph Coddington running to a first-place time of 8:04.81.

Ike Diggs finished right behind Vil in the 110 hurdles with a time of 15.09 to take second. Kaleb Young followed in eighth at 16.52.

The Indians also had two medalists in the 3,200 between and the pole vault. Molina (third place, 9:32.23) and Coddington (eighth, 9:42.67) placed in the 3,200. Cameron Heying and Ryan Taylor respectively tied for fourth and eighth with clearances of 12 feet, 6 inches and 12 feet in the pole vault.

Danielle Scaduto was the runner-up in the javelin with a throw of 125 feet, 6 inches to lead the SM North girls to a tie for 16th place. Kauilani Misipeka added a fourth-place throw of 37 feet, 9.75 inches in the shot put to round out the SM North medalists in the field events.

Katie Kasunic led the Indians on the track after placing fifth in the 3,200 with a time of 11:18.12. Kasunic was joined by Molly Ryan, Cassie Raines and Caroline Colburn the Indians' 4x800, which placed sixth with a time of 9:51.69.

SJA girls 4x800 runs 3rd fastest time in state history, leads Thunder to 5th

Along with setting a meet record, St. James Academy's Hannah Robinson, Jilli Jones, Mary Goetz and Katie Moore ran the third fastest time in state history in the 4x800 relay by clocking in at 9:23.16.

The Thunder also won the 4x400 relay with Ashley Wurtenberger, Jones, Robinson and Moore finished with a time of 4:00.78.

Sarah Murrow had the top individual performance for the Thunder after winning the 3,200 with a time of 11:01.75. Mary O'Connor followed in third at 11:08.88.

St. James had three medalists in the 400 between Moore (second, 58.30), Wurtenberger (fifth, 1:00.38) and Emma Gossman (seventh, 1:01.03).

The Thunder finished fifth in the girls team standings.

John Matulis finished third in the 1,600 with a time of 4:27.11 to lead the St. James boys to a tie for 21st place.

The other three medalists for the Thunder were Jack Moore (fifth in the 3,200 with a time of 9:35.45), Kane Feldman (sixth in the javelin with a throw of 164 feet, 5 inches) and Hudson Manning (seventh in the 300 hurdles with a time of 41.53).

DHS boys 4x100 relay wins again to help Wildcats take 5th

The De Soto boys 4x100 relay of Brayden Brummer, Exavier Jackson, Trevor Watts and Ethan Rodriguez clocked in with a first-place time of 42.65 to lead the Wildcats to fifth in the team standings.

Jackson also garnered two individual medals after finishing third in the long jump with a mark of 21 feet, 9.75 inches and seventh in the 100 with a time of 11.17. Rodriguez joined Jackson as a medalist in the 100 with a third-place time of 11.00.

Sam Hubert finished fourth in the 3,200 with a time of 9:34.42, and Martin Searcy posted a time of 15.44 to take seventh in the 110 hurdles to help highlight the meet on the track for the Wildcats.

De Soto had the second-place finishers in the boys and girls shot put between Zach Titus (51 feet, 8 inches) and Emily Fuhr (38 feet, 3.25 inches). Kelsey Heer and Fuhr finished second and third, respectively, in the discus with throws of 126 feet, 2 inches and 121 feet, 2 inches.

Fuhr and Heer paced the Wildcats to a tie for 12th in the girls team standings.

Dervin sweeps boys 800, 1600 to lead Mill Valley

Mitch Dervin won the 800 and 1,600 meters to lead the Mill Valley boys to ninth place.

Dervin posted respective times of 1:57.85 and 4:19.02.

The Jaguars had two eighth-place finishers between Matt Turner (4:33.50 in the 1,600) and Ben Trauernicht (147 feet, 10 inches in the javelin).

Mill Valley had two medalists in the girls javelin with Adelle Warford and Keme Platt placing fourth and sixth with respective throws of 115 feet, 4 inches and 114 feet, 2 inches.

The Jaguars' 4x400 and 4x800 relays both finished fifth. Molly Haymaker, Molly Ricker, Evan Zars and Bella Hadden clocked in at 4:10.69 in the 4x400. Britton Nelson, Morgan Koca, Ricker and Megan Haymaker posted a time of 4:10.69 in the 4x800.

Delaney Kemp and Britton Nelson finished sixth and seventh, respectively, in the 3,200 with times of 11:20.44 and 11:23.35. Zars rounded out the medalists for the Jaguars after taking eighth in the 300 hurdles with a time of 48.62.

The Mill Valley girls earned a 10th-place finish.

Holland paces Maranatha

Jax Holland tied for 13th place in the boys high jump with a clearance of 5 feet, 11 inches to lead Maranatha. Jason Friesen added a 27th-place throw of 104 feet, 2 inches in the discus.

The Eagles had five top-30 marks on the girls side. The 4x100 relay team of Allison Dighton, Grace Wojcik, Audrey Knight and Phoebe Hines placed 18th with a time of 53.16.

Dighton, Knight, Hines and Aaliyah Buckner finished 23rd in the 4x400 relay after clocking in at 4:33.34. Buckner also took 23rd in the triple jump with a mark of 31 feet, 6.50 inches.

Hines clocked in at 13.39 to finish 25th in the 100 and Wojcik took 29th in the 300 hurdles with a time of 52.01 to help highlight the meet for the Eagles.