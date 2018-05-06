Soccer roundup: De Soto, Maranatha post shutouts

The De Soto and Maranatha Christian Academy girls soccer teams both earned shutout victories on Friday.

De Soto blanked Ottawa, 10-0, while Maranatha upended Basehor-Linwood, 5-0.

The Wildcats' win over Ottawa marked the fifth straight shutout for goalie Taylor Rogers. De Soto has outscored its opponents, 34-0, during a five-game winning streak. The Wildcats (11-1-1) will try to keep rolling at 6 p.m. Monday when they play host to Bonner Springs.

Gina Favero netted a hat trick for the Eagles in their victory over Basehor-Linwood. Annika Pinter and Elizabeth Goodman also scored, while Anita Eckhardt got the shutout in goal. The Eagles (9-3-1) will travel to Sumner at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

SMNW falls to SME

Shawnee Mission Northwest suffered a 2-0 loss to SM East on Friday.

The Cougars (6-7-2) will take on Olathe North at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Shawnee Mission Soccer Complex in the Sunflower League playoffs.