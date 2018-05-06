Today's news
St. James/Aquinas team up to defeat Kapaun/Carroll in Kansas Catholic Golf Cup
May 6, 2018
The St. James and St. Thomas Aquinas boys golf teams paired up to defeat Bishop Carroll and Kapaun Mt. Carmel in the second annual Kansas Catholic Cup on Saturday at Emporia Municipal Golf Course.
The Thunder and Saints defeated the Crusaders and Golden Eagles, 13-5, in the match play showdown that consisted of scramble, alternate shot and singles. Grant Eaton, Frankie Failoni, Jack Duggan, Joe Duggan, Connor Cook and James VanGilder were in action for St. James. They were joined by Andrew Cunningham, Jack Seiler, Michael Winslow, Cannon Miller, Patrick Prange and Josh Burnett.
