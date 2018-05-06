Tennis roundup: SJA wins 5A regional title; MCA 2nd at 3-2-1A regional; SMNW 3rd at 6A regional

Nineteen area tennis players qualified for their respective state tournaments on Friday. Here's a rundown of the qualifiers from the three regional tournaments that area teams competed in.

Spradlin/Niesen lead St. James to third straight regional title

Josh Spradlin and Trey Niesen guided St. James Academy to a third straight 5A regional doubles title by winning the doubles bracket down in Pittsburg.

Isaac Howes was the singles runner-up. Anthony Abraham/Camden Chastain took fourth in doubles to round out the state qualifiers for the Thunder.

Mill Valley is also sending five players to state after finishing third at the Pittsburg regional.

Drake Brizendine/Jacob Hoffman paced the Jaguars by taking third in doubles. Eric Schanker and the doubles team of Erich Schulz/Landon Butler both finished fifth to punch their tickets to state.

De Soto was led by the doubles team of Jared Carlton/Kyler Gish. The Wildcats reached the consolation semifinals, but lost in three sets to come up one match short of qualifying for state.

The five St. James and Mill Valley players will be in action on Friday for Day 1 of the 5A state tournament at Emporia High School.

Maranatha's Siemers/Bowlin claim regionals doubles crown

Maranatha Christian Academy's Daniel Siemers and Aaron Bowlin won the doubles bracket at the 3-2-1A regional at Harmon Park to pace the Eagles to second place.

Kansas City Christian was the regional champion.

The Eagles qualified all six of their players for state. The doubles team of Roland Hou/Zak Oster finished third, while Will Knight and Braden Lockwood placed fourth and fifth, respectively, in the singles bracket.

Maranatha will compete in the 3-2-1A state tournament, which is scheduled to start on Friday at the Riverside Tennis Complex in Wichita.

SMNW's Pham rolls to regional championship, remains undefeated

Shawnee Mission Northwest's Nam Pham continued his quest for perfect season after winning the singles bracket at the 6A regional at the College Boulevard Activity Center.

Pham qualified for state along with the SM Northwest doubles team of Pierce Mitts and Anthony Gao, who earned a fifth-place finish.

The Cougars finished third at regionals, and will now turn their attention to the 6A state tournament in Topeka. The tournament will begin on Friday at the Kossover Tennis Center.

Shawnee Mission North concluded its season at CBAC, and SM East won the 6A regional.

A full recap of the 6A regional will be posted later on shawneedispatch.com.