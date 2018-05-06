Archive for Sunday, May 6, 2018
Tennis roundup: SJA wins 5A regional title; MCA 2nd at 3-2-1A regional; SMNW 3rd at 6A regional
May 6, 2018
Nineteen area tennis players qualified for their respective state tournaments on Friday. Here's a rundown of the qualifiers from the three regional tournaments that area teams competed in.
Spradlin/Niesen lead St. James to third straight regional title
Josh Spradlin and Trey Niesen guided St. James Academy to a third straight 5A regional doubles title by winning the doubles bracket down in Pittsburg.
Isaac Howes was the singles runner-up. Anthony Abraham/Camden Chastain took fourth in doubles to round out the state qualifiers for the Thunder.
Mill Valley is also sending five players to state after finishing third at the Pittsburg regional.
Drake Brizendine/Jacob Hoffman paced the Jaguars by taking third in doubles. Eric Schanker and the doubles team of Erich Schulz/Landon Butler both finished fifth to punch their tickets to state.
De Soto was led by the doubles team of Jared Carlton/Kyler Gish. The Wildcats reached the consolation semifinals, but lost in three sets to come up one match short of qualifying for state.
The five St. James and Mill Valley players will be in action on Friday for Day 1 of the 5A state tournament at Emporia High School.
Maranatha's Siemers/Bowlin claim regionals doubles crown
Maranatha Christian Academy's Daniel Siemers and Aaron Bowlin won the doubles bracket at the 3-2-1A regional at Harmon Park to pace the Eagles to second place.
Kansas City Christian was the regional champion.
The Eagles qualified all six of their players for state. The doubles team of Roland Hou/Zak Oster finished third, while Will Knight and Braden Lockwood placed fourth and fifth, respectively, in the singles bracket.
Maranatha will compete in the 3-2-1A state tournament, which is scheduled to start on Friday at the Riverside Tennis Complex in Wichita.
SMNW's Pham rolls to regional championship, remains undefeated
Shawnee Mission Northwest's Nam Pham continued his quest for perfect season after winning the singles bracket at the 6A regional at the College Boulevard Activity Center.
Pham qualified for state along with the SM Northwest doubles team of Pierce Mitts and Anthony Gao, who earned a fifth-place finish.
The Cougars finished third at regionals, and will now turn their attention to the 6A state tournament in Topeka. The tournament will begin on Friday at the Kossover Tennis Center.
Shawnee Mission North concluded its season at CBAC, and SM East won the 6A regional.
A full recap of the 6A regional will be posted later on shawneedispatch.com.
More like this story
- St. James tennis edges MV for 5A regional title; DHS sends four to state; MCA's Siemers wins 3-2-1A regional title
- MV, SJA, DHS, MCA round out seasons at state tennis tournaments
- SJA's Niesen/Spradlin 3rd in doubles at EKL tennis tournament; MV's Schanker 7th in singles
- Tennis roundup: St. James wins regional title
- Local tennis players qualify for state tournaments
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment