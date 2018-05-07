Police investigating early-morning burglaries

Shawnee Police are investigating after three businesses were broken into early Monday; two of the businesses were burglarized.

Recorded radio traffic indicated officers were dispatched to the southwestern Shawnee Sonic Drive-In, 8311 Hedge Lane Terrace, shortly before 6 a.m.

An employee had reportedly arrived at the business to open for the day and found the glass in the front door had been smashed. An alarm was also sounding, according to the radio traffic.

Dispatchers advised officers responding to the call that they also received a call from the Sonic Drive-In at 13601 West 63rd Street reporting a similar break-in which was also discovered by an employee.

"The Hedge Lane [Terrace] Sonic report has not been completed by the initial investigating officers, so I don't have the specifics on that one yet," Shawnee Police Capt. Ben Mendoza told Operation 100 News. "The forced entry was at the Sonic on 63rd Street, with no reported loss."

The police department's online activity log classifies the case number for the Sonic on Hedge Lane Terrace as a "commercial burglary."

Minutes after officers were notified of the Sonic break-ins, an alarm company alerted officers of a possible break-in at Big O Tires, 15810 West 67th Street.

"The officer does not specify whether there was forced entry on the Big O Tires incident," Capt. Mendoza said. "There were items taken from the business."

Mendoza added detectives are reviewing security video from the Big O Tires, but are not prepared to release anything.

The department's online activity log states that "unknown suspects entered [the] business and stole tires."

Police have not said whether they believe any of the break-ins may be related.

Anyone with information regarding any of these break-ins is asked to call Shawnee Police at 913-631-2150 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Operation 100 News provides overnight news coverage for the Shawnee Dispatch. Follow on Twitter for real-time updates.