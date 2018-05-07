SMNW’s Pham wins 6A regional tennis title; Gao/Mitts also state-bound for Cougars

OLATHE — Shawnee Mission Northwest junior Nam Pham continued his quest for an undefeated season by winning the singles bracket of the Class 6A regional boys tennis tournament on Friday at the College Boulevard Activity Center, but that wasn't the most exciting moment of the day for the Cougars' top player.

Before Pham went up against SM East's Jake Louiselle in the singles championship match, he watched teammates Anthony Gao and Pierce Mitts rally from a set down to defeat Gardner Edgerton's Carson Williams/Ryan Sherman, 1-6, 6-1, 7-5 in the consolation semifinals. The win for Gao and Mitts also clinched a berth to the 6A state tournament, and Pham was the first one to run up and congratulate them.

"It feels great. I actually yelled, 'Yeah!' as loud as I could when they won," Pham said. "I think it's great to see the guys come to state. I don't think Anthony or Pierce has made it, and I think it's great to see that in the end that they get the chance to play for a state championship."

Gao and Mitts didn't settle with just qualifying for state. The SM Northwest doubles team added another victory with a 6-2, 1-6 (8-6) win over Free State's Jack Kelsey/Sam Six in the fifth-place match.

"I'm just happy I made it to state with my partner this year," Gao said. "We worked really hard."

The fifth-place finish from Gao and Mitts and singles title from Pham guided the Cougars to third place. SM East and Free State finished first and second, respectively. Shawnee Mission North came in eighth.

Pham only dropped one game while posting a 4-0 record at the regional tournament. The SM Northwest junior defeated SM North's Cameron Peck, Free State's Davis Steadman, SM East's Billy Louiselle and Jake Louiselle.

"I think this just gives me confidence with winning Sunflower (League) and now regionals," Pham said. "It's a good feeling going into state knowing that you just did well at the last two big tournaments of the season."

Pham was in a groove from the start, and was most encouraged with his groundstrokes.

"I didn't really miss a lot today and I felt really comfortable on the court," Pham said. "It just seemed like everything was going the way I wanted it to."

As Pham gears up for his first high school state tournament, he believes that his experience from club tournaments will pay off.

"I think nationally it's just a whole different level," Pham said. "The Missouri Valley tournaments definitely let me prepare for state."

Pham and the duo of Gao/Mitts will head to Topeka for the 6A state tournament, which will begin Friday at the Kossover Tennis Center.