Two cats rescued from Merriam house fire

Firefighters from Overland Park and Shawnee helped two cats to safety while extinguishing a house fire in Merriam on Sunday evening.

Crews were called to 9707 West 56th Terrace about 7:20 p.m. Sunday to report smoke and fire showing from the back of the split-level home.

Jason Rhodes, Media Manager for the Overland Park Fire Department, said all residents of the house got out safely as firefighters were arriving.

"It took firefighters about fifteen minutes to bring the fire under control," Rhodes said. "Residents say they had just started a barbecue grill on the deck when the propane tank suddenly began spreading fire to the house."

Rhodes says firefighters had to contend with a downed power line in the backyard until Kansas City Power & Light could disconnect it.

The back of the house, the kitchen, and attic above the kitchen were all damaged by fire. The upper level of the home sustained smoke damage.

Investigators believe the propane tank is responsible for sparking the fire. The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation. A damage estimate was not immediately available.

Rhodes says the residents are staying with neighbors for the night.

Video from the fire scene can be viewed on the Operation 100 News Facebook page.

The Overland Park Fire Department has provided fire coverage for the city of Merriam since 2014.

Operation 100 News provides overnight news coverage for the Shawnee Dispatch. Follow on Twitter for real-time updates.