Baseball roundup: De Soto shuts out Olathe North; Mill Valley trips up Tonganoxie

De Soto senior Conner Mackay threw a one-hitter to lead the De Soto baseball team to a 10-0 win over Olathe North on Monday.

Mackay struck out six and walked one in five innings.

Bryce Mohl went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored to pace the De Soto offense. Connor Strouse, Jack Barger and Cade Zade collected two hits apiece, while Dylan Nimrod added two RBIs. Zade led the Wildcats with three runs scored. Barger, Zade, Darren Winans and Tony Slaughter each had an RBI.

The Wildcats (13-4) will try to push their winning streak to eight games when they play host to Eudora at 4:30/6:30 tonight at 3&2 West.

Mill Valley tops Tonganoxie, 11-1

Mill Valley scored three runs in the first and second innings, and added five more in the sixth to upend Tonganoxie, 11-1.

Will Morris led a pack of six Jaguars who had multi-hit games after going 3-for-5 with a run scored from the leadoff spot. Quinton Hall, Johnathan Contreras, Cole Moore, Jack Correll and Ethan Judd added two hits apiece.

Contreras paced the Jaguars with three RBIs, and Hall and Brayden Carr drove in two runs each. Isaac Ammann, Hall and Contreras all scored twice.

Ethan Keopke got the win after limiting the Chieftains to one unearned run on two hits over four innings. Cole Connor and Andrew Sumner both tossed a scoreless inning in relief.

The Jaguars (10-8) will take on Blue Valley North at 5 tonight at the Blue Valley District Athletic Complex-Switzer.