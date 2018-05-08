Big second half fuels De Soto girls soccer past Bonner Springs

The De Soto girls soccer team pulled away in the second half for a 5-1 win over Bonner Springs on Monday.

After the Wildcats and Braves were tied at 1-1 at halftime, Morgan Laplante, Drayvhen Moore, Mackenzie Mohl and Caitlin Walton scored in the final 40 minutes to help clinch their sixth consecutive win.

Jordan Zade put the Wildcats on the board in the first half.

De Soto (12-1-1) will play at 5 tonight at Eudora.