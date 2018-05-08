Archive for Tuesday, May 8, 2018
Big second half fuels De Soto girls soccer past Bonner Springs
May 8, 2018
The De Soto girls soccer team pulled away in the second half for a 5-1 win over Bonner Springs on Monday.
After the Wildcats and Braves were tied at 1-1 at halftime, Morgan Laplante, Drayvhen Moore, Mackenzie Mohl and Caitlin Walton scored in the final 40 minutes to help clinch their sixth consecutive win.
Jordan Zade put the Wildcats on the board in the first half.
De Soto (12-1-1) will play at 5 tonight at Eudora.
More like this story
- Mohl, Moore record hat tricks to guide De Soto girls soccer to 12-0 win over Ottawa
- Soccer roundup: De Soto shuts out Bonner Springs; Crowder leads MCA past Sumner
- Girls soccer roundup: De Soto shuts out Spring Hill; Maranatha fall to Harmon
- Mohl scores twice to lead De Soto soccer past Spring Hill
- Girls soccer roundup: MV shuts out Schlagle; SMNW stifles SMN; DHS tops Piper
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment