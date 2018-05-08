Archive for Tuesday, May 8, 2018

Big second half fuels De Soto girls soccer past Bonner Springs

By Chris Duderstadt

May 8, 2018

The De Soto girls soccer team pulled away in the second half for a 5-1 win over Bonner Springs on Monday.

After the Wildcats and Braves were tied at 1-1 at halftime, Morgan Laplante, Drayvhen Moore, Mackenzie Mohl and Caitlin Walton scored in the final 40 minutes to help clinch their sixth consecutive win.

Jordan Zade put the Wildcats on the board in the first half.

De Soto (12-1-1) will play at 5 tonight at Eudora.

