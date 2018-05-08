Mill Valley 8th, St. James 9th at EKL girls swim and dive meet

The Mill Valley and St. James Academy girls swim and dive teams placed eighth and ninth, respectively, at the Eastern Kansas League meet on Saturday at Blue Valley Southwest.

Blue Valley West edged BV North by two points for the league title.

Kayla Teasley led the way for Mill Valley with a third-place time of 1:08.39 in the 100-yard breaststroke. Cali Rhodes and Mandy Teasley followed in 12th and 17th with respective times of 1:18.03 and 1:17.62. Rhodes placed higher than Teasley due to qualifying for a faster heat in prelims.

Kayla Teasley also led a trio of Jaguars who qualified for finals in the 200-yard freestyle. Teasley clocked in at 2:05.57 to place fifth. Jordan Robinson took 11th with a time of 2:09.99, while Celia Kistner clocked in at 2:14.03 to finish 17th.

Caroline Lawson also had a fifth-place finish with a time of 1:02.14 in the 100-yard backstroke. Cadee Morris followed in 15th with a time of 1:08.94.

Kayla Teasley, Lawson, Kistner and Allison Godfrey placed fifth in the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:45.11 to round out the medalists for the Jaguars. Mill Valley finished seventh in the 200-yard medley and 400-yard freestyle relays. Lawson, Rhodes, Robinson and Morris posted a time of 1:59.52 in the 200 medley relay. Godfrey, Robinson, Kistner and Kayla Teasley finished with a time of 3:58.97 in the 400 free relay.

Godfrey made it to the finals in the 50-and 100-yard freestyles. She placed ninth in the 100 free and 12th in the 50 free with respective times of 57.75 and 26.43. Lawson followed Godfrey in the 50 free with a time of 26.72, which was good for 14th place.

Robinson and Kistner finished 13th and 15th, respectively, in the 100-yard butterfly with times of 1:06.03 and 1:07.87. Rhodes (14th in the 200-yard IM, time of 2:28.43) and Theresa Bell (17th in the 500-yard freestyle, time of 6:47.60) rounded out performances for the Jaguars in the finals.

The 400-yard freestyle relay of Sophie Wallin, Emily Ivey, Clare Hotze and Regan Bruggeman paced St. James with an eighth-place time of 4:42.99. Andrea Curnes, Jane Grant, Wallin and Bruggeman chipped in a ninth-place finish in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:56.21.

Curnes also competed in the finals in the 100-yard breaststroke and 200-yard IM. Curnes clocked in at 1:15.31 to take 13th in the 100 breast, and placed 16th with a time of 2:30.20 in the 200 IM.