Redick leads SM North softball to 3-2 win over SMNW

Shawnee Mission North senior Hannah Redick went the distance in the circle and had two hits at the plate in the Indians' 3-2 win over SM Northwest on Monday.

Redick limited the Indians to two runs on four hits, struck out three and walked three.

Dallas Drakulich and Lily Cassmeyer added two hits apiece for the Indians. Drakulich, Michelle Zehr and Leksi Macan each had an RBI, while Redick, Cassmeyer and Abby Rankin scored a run.

Emily Wells went 2-for-3 with a run scored to pace the Cougars. Wells and Arisbei Black scored the Cougars' runs.

North also competed in the Turner tournament on Saturday — defeating Sumner, 31-10, and falling to Bonner Springs, 10-2.

The Indians (7-11) will play at 5:30 tonight against Lawrence High at the Shawnee Mission Softball Complex.

The Cougars (11-8) will try to bounce back against Gardner Edgerton at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday at the Shawnee Mission Softball Complex.