SMNW 10th, SMN 11th at Sunflower League girls swim and dive meet

LAWRENCE — As a sophomore on the Shawnee Mission Northwest girls swim and dive team, Catie Wood is in a unique position as a co-captain for the Cougars.

With the Cougars only having one senior and five juniors on the team, Wood has embraced taking on a leadership role. The SM Northwest sophomore was able to soak in some of the progress that the Cougars have made at the Sunflower League meet on Saturday at Lawrence High, as the 200-yard medley team of freshmen Katelyn Dahl and Julie Johnson, Wood and sophomore Bailey Cavin earned a medal with their sixth-place time of 2:00.12.

"It was really exciting just to be in the 'A' final and to have that experience. We have two new freshmen, so it's really just fun to have them be fast and go fast with them," Wood said. "That was a lot of fun. It was really cool to get a medal. I had never done that before. We gained a few seconds (from Friday's prelims), but it was still a lot of fun. The whole day has just been really fun."

The Cougars' 200-yard medley relay team guided SM Northwest to 10th place in the league standings. Shawnee Mission East claimed the league title.

The same combination of Cougars ended the meet with a seventh-place time of 3:58.58 in the 400-yard freestyle relay.

The four members of the two relays team accounted for half of the Cougars who advanced to Saturday's finals. Celeste Gordon had the top individual performance for the Cougars after placing eighth in the 1-meter dive with a score of 317.00.

Wood, Cavin, Johnson and Dahl all competed in at least one individual event as well. Wood was pleased with her time of 1:06.22 to take 11th place, but it was just under a second away from the state-qualifying time she was shooting for.

"It was OK. I was really just trying to put my trust in God. I still dropped a pretty good amount of time," Wood said. "(In prelims), I was really strong in my faith and I dropped like two seconds. On Wednesday (at the Last Chance Meet at Free State), I'll try to go for the state cut. I was a little disappointed I didn't get it today."

Cavin, Johnson and Dahl all competed in two individual events in the finals. Cavin finished 11th in the 50 free and 16th in the 100 free with respective times of 26.45 and 59.10. Dahl clocked in at 58.02 for 10th in the 100 free and added a 12th-place time of 1:05.60 in the 100 back. Johnson took 11th in the 100 breast and 12th in the 50 free with respective times of 1:16.58 and 26.24.

Wood also teamed up with Julia Carson, Oliva Terryberry and Shehara Hernandez-Robinson in the 200 free relay, which placed 12th with a time of 1:58.86. The SM Northwest sophomore also gave a shoutout to the Cougars who didn't return to finals for the progress they made over the course of the season.

"We had one girl who had never even swam before and she finished the season going a 32 (second) 50 free," said Wood of Sophia Fairchild, who also dropped 17 seconds in her 200 free in the prelims. "That's just one example. All of the girls have been just so strong and it's just been so fun to watch them grow the whole season."

Howard, relays lead SMN to 11th

Shawnee Mission North knows it has a rare talent in Arizona State signee Joely Merriman, but the Indians know they'll have to get used to competing without the senior standout next season.

The Indians have had a little taste of that this year when Merriman missed the first few meets while visiting ASU, and that also prepared them for what to expect at the Sunflower League meet.

Merriman was unable to compete due to a concussion, but the Indians were more than ready to show what they could do without their best swimmer.

Brooke Howard, Greta Berg, Carlee O'Neill and Noel Rivera teamed up on all three relays. The Indians finished ninth in the 200 free relay with a time of 1:53.36, 10th in the 400 free relay at 4:16.58 and 11th in the 200 medley relay after clocking in at 2:09.51. Howard also competed individually in the 100 backstroke, and finished 13th with a time of 1:05.81 to help the Indians to 11th place.

"It went really well. A lot of us got our best times," Rivera said. "It was rough coming in from (Friday's prelims) and doing three more relays, but I think we're just ready for state and having this tapering. I think we're going to go even further for state than we did today."

Rivera also missed some action in the middle of the season, while competing for another SM North team. Rivera helped SM North's ROTC team wrap up another successful season at the national competition.

"We were 0.48 away from getting an overall title for athletics. We did good in the running, but our changes were a little bit rough," Rivera said. "We won push-ups by over 100 from the second-best team and then sit-ups by over 300 from the second-best team. We did really well. There were a few things that we're working on for next year, but overall we did OK."

While Rivera has stayed in tip-top shape between ROTC and swimming, she said that ROTC has done more than just physically help her in the pool.

"For athletics for ROTC, we do running, push-ups and sit-ups. I think the main thing it's helped me with is mentally because for ROTC it's what you can do best like with as many push-ups as you can do, as many sit-ups as you can do," Rivera said. "For swimming, it's kind of the same way. It's what you can do, the best you can do it. I think it's helped more mentally than physically, but definitely the push-ups helped and the motivation from (swim) coach (Alex) Morris and my ROTC coaches has helped a lot."

With Merriman expected to be back for the state meet, Rivera said that the Indians are ready to put their best foot forward to end the season.

"We're really excited. Some of us last year were just alternates," Rivera said. "I competed in one relay last year, but this year being able to compete in all three is really exciting. It's a once-in-a-lifetime experience."