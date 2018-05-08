SMNW’s Bultman 1st, Ghilardi 2nd in Sunflower League golf tournament

Shawnee Mission Northwest golfers Joe Bultman and C.C. Ghilardi both finished with three-round scores of 219 to finish atop the Sunflower League boys golf tournament leaderboard.

Bultman carded a lower round than Ghilardi at Monday's Olathe North Invitational at Falcon Ridge Golf Course, which served as the tiebreaker for first place.

Ryan Gentry (36th place, three-round score of 273), Nick Stewart (38th, 276) and Tyler Peterson (44th, 281) helped lead the Cougars to fifth place. Northwest finished fourth at the Olathe North Invitational.

Bultman and Ghilardi finished fifth and seventh, respectively, at the Olathe North Invitational with rounds of 74 and 77. Stewart and Gentry both fired rounds of 86 to finish 31st and 32nd, respectively. Stewart finished higher on the leaderboard due to a lower score on the final six holes. Ty Black (41st, 88) and Peterson (48th, 90) rounded out the golfers for the Cougars.

Deathe leads SMN

Donovan Deathe had the low round for the Indians at the Olathe North Invitational and led SM North in the Sunflower League tournament.

Deathe carded a round of 100 to tie for 55th at the Olathe North Invitational

Cal Brooks (69th, 110), Cole Lueker (70th, 113) and Matthew Needham (71st , 116) packed up to be the No. 2 through 4 golfers for the Indians. Gunner Ehlers finished 77th with a round of 147.

Deathe placed 49th in the Sunflower League with a three-round score of 317. Brooks and Lueker followed in 58th and 59th with respective scores of 347 and 351.

The Indians finished 13th in Sunflower League and Olathe North Invitational.

Shawnee Mission East won the league and Olathe North Invitational titles.