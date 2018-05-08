Woman injured in single car crash into library construction site

A woman in her 60's was injured Tuesday morning when she crashed her car into a piece of construction equipment at the construction site for the Monticello Library near 66th Street and Hilltop Road.

Police, firefighters, and paramedics were called to the construction site at 22435 West 66th Street just before 7:30 a.m.

Major Sam Larson of the Shawnee Police Department says the car drove through several cones that were set up in the roadway to divert traffic near the new library.

"It then left the roadway and struck a fire hydrant and a parked uni-loader, Bobcat type piece of equipment," Larson said. "The Bobcat was unoccupied at the time of the crash."

Johnson County Med-Act Public Information Officer Alyson Angell confirmed that one person was transported by ambulance. That person was in "stable condition" according to Angell.

Angell added that Johnson County WaterOne had been notified of the damaged fire hydrant.

Recorded radio traffic indicates the woman, in her 60's, had an ankle injury and several other minor injuries from the crash.

Construction workers were beginning work for the day when the crash occurred. No one else was injured in the crash.

Police continue to investigate.

Operation 100 News provides overnight news coverage for the Shawnee Dispatch. Follow on Twitter for real-time updates.